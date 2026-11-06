‘North of North’ Season 3 Netflix Renewal Status & What to Expect

Arctic sitcom North of North is back on Netflix for its second season. The new season takes Siaja (Anna Lambe) on her most chaotic and emotionally-driven story yet, as she searches for her lost sister, navigates workplace drama, and continues her ‘will they-won’t they’ long-burn romance with Kuuk (Braeden Clarke). The season leaves a lot on the table for a potential Season 3, including a big cliffhanger — but has the series been renewed? Here’s everything we know so far.

Just like its first season in 2025, North of North Season 2 debuted to another perfect 100% Tomatometer score on Rotten Tomatoes — a rare feat for any series. The series is a landmark for Netflix, marking the streamer’s first Canadian original series, co-commissioned with CBC Television in association with the Aboriginal Peoples Television Network (APTN).

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The reception of the series has been exceptionally warm from the beginning. When Season 1 premiered on Netflix, it soared to 3 million views in its first week, reaching the top 10 charts in 27 countries. While it’s still early days for Season 2 viewership figures, all signs point towards a strong start.

North of North Season 2 Ending Explained

Warning: The following section contains spoilers. Proceed with caution!

In Season 2, we find Siaja taking on more independence after breaking up with her husband. “In season two we really find Siaja at this moment where she’s gone through so much rapid growth in season one, leaving her husband and figuring out who she is, and what it means to be independent, and what it means to fill her own cup,” Lambe told What’s on Netflix in our interview. “And at the end of season one with the big reveal about having a sister, I think that destabilises Siaja in a way of going, this thing that she never could have seen coming is now in her life and she has so many questions about it.”

The emotional heart of the season involves Siaja’s search for Olivia (Kesha Allurut), the sister her mother Neevee (Maika Harper) lost to forced adoption. As Lambe explained when we spoke to her ahead of the Netflix release, Siaja doesn’t set out to find Olivia for herself, but because she wants that answer, and that relationship, for her mum. From the beginning of Season 2, she begins her ardent quest to find her sister, travelling down south to Toronto. Turns out, her sister Olivia is an artist and sculptor based there. Siaja manages to find her and they kick it off — but she holds off telling Olivia of their relation. True to character, Siaja pushes too hard, and it all comes to a head during a confrontation at one of Olivia’s presentations where she drops off birthday cards and leaves anonymous notes online before dropping the news. By the time Siaja has revealed who she really is, Olivia is deeply hurt and feels overwhelmed. She cuts off contact with Siaja.

However, in the season finale while Siaja is busy managing the Winter Ball, her phone pings a notification: it’s a message from Olivia, an unexpected attempt at reconnecting their relationship. It ends the season on a warm and hopeful note, clearly setting up further exploration in Season 3.

The season also ends on another hopeful moment for Siaja. For the entire series, both Siaja and Kuuk have shared undeniable chemistry, but any sort of relationship has been plagued by distractions and bad timing. We know that Siaja was interested in a relationship, with the season dedicating almost an entire episode to Siaja and her friends trying to find her a partner. Turns out, all that was needed was the Winter Ball. In the evening, Kuuk pulls her to the side, and with no distractions, they share a kiss. This relationship is one to look out for going into Season 3.

Elsewhere, Alistair and Neevee rekindle their relationship and give it another shot. Ultimately, it ends on a massive high note for Siaja. She receives the title of Official Community Manager for her stellar work on the Winter Ball. Neevee gifts her shop space to Siaja and Bun, giving them their own home, and Olivia appears keen to meet her wider family on her own terms.

What to expect from North of North Season 3

Looking ahead to Season 3, there are a lot of loose ends for the show to pick up on. We’re most excited to see how Olivia reconnects with Neevee and Siaja, on her own terms. That storyline was undeniably the emotional core of Season 2, and it’ll be interesting to see how it develops. Plus, of course, there’s Siaja’s budding romance with Kuuk: Will it grow and flourish? Or will their connection be plagued with more bad luck?

Lambe has already revealed where she’d like to take Siaja in another season. “In Season 2, Siaja goes about trying to solve problems and trying to tackle things in a very Siaja way, which is very impulsive and very jump first, think second. I would love in a Season 3 to see what it means to Siaja to be a bit more thoughtful and considerate with something as sensitive as reconnecting this relationship between her mother and her sister,” Lambe told TV Insider.“What does it mean to create that kind of space? Because when she meets her sister, Siaja basically lies to her about who she is and withholds all of this information that she knows because she wants to have this moment of connection, even though the person on the other side doesn’t realize that they’re connecting on that level.”

It would be a natural next step from the question Lambe told us sits at the heart of Season 2: what does Siaja really, really want, and what does it take to get it?

Has North of North been renewed for Season 3?

North of North has not yet been renewed for Season 3.

It’s worth remembering that the decision doesn’t rest with Netflix alone. The series is co-commissioned by CBC and Netflix in association with APTN, so a renewal isn’t solely Netflix’s call. That’s exactly how Season 2 came about: APTN, CBC and Netflix jointly renewed the show, with Anna Lambe breaking the news on social media on April 29, 2025, around three weeks after Season 1 debuted on Netflix. We’d expect any Season 3 announcement to come from all three partners in the same way.

The Canadian broadcasters also got a head start with Season 2. The new episodes premiered on APTN+ on September 1, 2026, followed by CBC TV, CBC Gem and APTN TV on September 8, so CBC and APTN will have had a couple of months of viewing data in hand before Netflix’s numbers have fully come in.

We will keep you posted on all the latest news and updates, so keep checking back. In the meantime, you can see which other shows are coming back in our full list of renewed Netflix series.

North of North Season 2 is now streaming on Netflix.