‘Dead-End Job’ Season 2: Directors Tease Future After Massive Top 10 Opening

Dead-End Job has had one of the best opening weeks for a 2026 K-drama, and despite being listed as a “Limited Series,” fans hope for more. While Netflix has yet to decide the series’ future, directors Kim Da Min and Han Jun Hee have commented on the possibility of a second season. Here’s what we know so far.

Dead-End Job is an upcoming South Korean Netflix Original fantasy comedy-horror directed by Kim Da Min and Han Jun Hee, and written by Kyung Min Sun.

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The series stars Lee Jae Wook as Byeon Hyeok Jun, a man drowning in debt who takes a job of a lifetime: a staffing agency offering 50 times the minimum hourly wage on one strict condition: he can never reveal what happens on the job. Soon, Hyeok Jun discovers why it pays so well after being thrust into a hellish workplace overrun by bizarre, terrifying phenomena.

What is the Netflix renewal status of Dead-End Job?

Official Renewal Status: Pending (Last Updated: 05/11/2026)

As of publication, Netflix has not renewed Dead-End Job for a second season. The streamer can be forgiven, considering that the K-drama not only just landed on Netflix, but is also listed as a “Limited Series.” Traditionally, shows under the “Limited Series” categorization do not get renewed for further seasons, but there are exceptions such as;

The Beast in Me

The Watcher

Untamed

BEEF

The Four Seasons

None of these titles are K-dramas, but that doesn’t mean Netflix won’t pursue a second season if the show proves to be popular enough.

Series director Han Jun Hee has commented on the possibility of a second season of Dead-End Job:

I always think that I want to do it, but at the same time, I always feel that it’s difficult. It gets increasingly difficult. There could be backstories and subsequent stories for so many characters, right? We would need time to think about what stories we could tell and whether we could explore more of what this genre has to offer in greater depth.

Co-director Kim Da Min also added:

For Season 2, we could go bold or explore things that we haven’t shown much of before. I think that’s something we can still consider.

How has the series performed on Netflix?

Dead-End Job has gotten off to a great start on Netflix. It has the second-best opening week of any K-drama this year.

Netflix Viewership Comparison - Teach You a Lesson, Dead-End Job - Limited Series, The East Palace, Can This Love Be Translated?, Our Sticky Love and 4 more Netflix titles (1-week analysis) Cumulative views over 1 weeks for 9 Netflix titles: Teach You a Lesson, Dead-End Job - Limited Series, The East Palace, Can This Love Be Translated?, Our Sticky Love, The WONDERfools, Boyfriend on Demand, Mousetrap, The Scandal. Combined total: 32,700,000 views. Netflix cumulative views ranking for Teach You a Lesson, Dead-End Job - Limited Series, The East Palace, Can This Love Be Translated?, Our Sticky Love and 4 more Netflix titles over 1 weeks. Title Opening Week Views Rank Teach You a Lesson 6,400,000 1 Dead-End Job - Limited Series 5,000,000 2 The East Palace 4,900,000 3 Can This Love Be Translated? 4,000,000 4 Our Sticky Love 3,200,000 5 The WONDERfools 2,700,000 6 Boyfriend on Demand 2,600,000 7 Mousetrap 2,000,000 8 The Scandal 1,900,000 9

If the series can maintain this momentum over the next few weeks, it will generate stronger calls for a second season.

When could we expect a second season of Dead-End Job on Netflix?

If the series is renewed, we could see a second season on Netflix in 2028 or 2029.

Would you like to see a second season of Dead-End Job on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!