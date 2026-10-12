‘Where the Mask Ends’: Tian Xi Wei’s New Period C-Drama Heading to Netflix Weekly

Tian Xi Wei is heading back to Netflix just months after Pursuit of Jade became one of the biggest C-dramas the streamer has ever had. Netflix has secured weekly rights to the new YOUKU historical romance Where the Mask Ends, which is expected to start rolling out on or shortly after October 16th, 2026.

The C-drama pipeline on Netflix has been hard to keep up with this year. Back in March, we covered Netflix picking up Pursuit of Jade for a simulcast release, which went on to break into Netflix’s global top 10 for non-English shows. That was followed by YOUKU’s historical fantasy Ashes to Crown dropping daily from June, and most recently, the workplace romance The Early Spring arriving weekly from late August. That’s all on top of Netflix’s own slate of Chinese-language originals for 2026.

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Here’s everything you need to know about Where the Mask Ends before it hits Netflix.

What is Where the Mask Ends about?

Known locally as Jia Jin Chai (嫁金钗), the series is adapted from the novel of the same name by Xiao Jia Ren and produced by YOUKU and Alibaba Pictures.

The story follows A Chou, a young woman at the very bottom of society who scrapes by emptying night soil from the city streets. Her life is turned upside down when, thanks to her uncanny resemblance to Wei Rao, the daughter of a marquis, she’s married off to Lu Zhuo, the dying heir of a duke’s household, in a match meant to bring him good fortune.

A Chou sees her chance to climb, but things get complicated fast when her husband unexpectedly recovers. The real Wei Rao wants her gone, Lu Zhuo is convinced his new bride is a schemer, and the duke’s mansion is far more dangerous than it looks. As A Chou plots her way through the household, she also begins to uncover the truth about where she really comes from.

If you loved the marriage-of-convenience setup in Pursuit of Jade, this one looks like it’s going to scratch a very similar itch.

Who is in the cast of Where the Mask Ends?

Tian Xi Wei leads the series in a dual role, playing both Wei Rao and A Chou. Following Pursuit of Jade, she’s also known for New Life Begins and Guardians of the Dafeng.

Starring opposite her is Yan An as Lu Zhuo.

Rounding out the cast:

Liu Xiao Bei as Qi Zhong Kai

Pan Jun Ya as Bi Tao (Love in the Clouds)

Dai Gao Zheng as Han Liao

Yin Wen Xuan as Ah Man

When will Where the Mask Ends be on Netflix?

As covered by MyDramaList, Where the Mask Ends premieres on YOUKU on Thursday, October 16th, 2026, with Netflix confirmed as the international streaming partner.

Netflix hasn’t locked in an official start date in the app just yet, but we’re expecting the first episodes to land on or just after October 16th, with new episodes then arriving weekly. We’ll update this post as soon as Netflix confirms the exact date and drop schedule.

As with Netflix’s other licensed C-dramas, availability is expected in the US and most international regions.

Will you be checking out Where the Mask Ends on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below.