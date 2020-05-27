‘Sweet Home’ Season 1: Netflix K-Drama, Plot, Cast & Episode Release Dates

Even more K-Drama goodness is on your way to Netflix in June 2020 with the latest tvN series, Sweet Home. An exciting new thriller, we have everything you need to know about Sweet Home, including the plot, cast, and Netflix release date.

Sweet Home is an upcoming Netflix Original K-Drama Thriller-Drama series, based on the webtoon comic of the same name by creator Yongchan Hwang. The series is to be broadcast by tvN who Netflix has an extensive, and fruitful output deal to broadcast the latest K-Dramas from the South-Korean network.

When is the Netflix release date for Sweet Home season 1?

The first episode of Sweet Home will be coming to Netflix on Saturday, June 13th, 2020.

There will be a total of 16 episodes of Sweet Home, with 2 episodes arriving on a weekly basis every Saturday and Sunday.

Weekly Episode Release Schedule

The first episode of Sweet Home will be broadcast on tvN on June 13th, 2020.

Episode South Korea Broadcast Date Netflix Release Date 1 13/06/2020 13/06/2020 2 14/06/2020 14/06/2020 3 20/06/2020 20/06/2020 4 21/06/2020 21/06/2020 5 27/06/2020 27/06/2020 6 28/06/2020 28/06/2020 7 04/07/2020 04/07/2020 8 05/07/2020 05/07/2020 9 11/07/2020 11/07/2020 10 12/07/2020 12/07/2020 11 18/07/2020 18/07/2020 12 19/07/2020 19/07/2020 13 25/07/2020 25/07/2020 14 26/07/2020 26/07/2020 15 01/08/2020 01/08/2020 16 02/08/2020 02/08/2020

* Please Note: At the time of writing we’re under the impression that Netflix will receive episodes of ‘The Moment’ the same day as the South Korean broadcast, but this may change upon release by up to a day delay.

What is the plot of Sweet Home?

The plot of Sweet Home has been provided by Soompi:

The story of a high school student who becomes traumatized after being bullied in school and never leaves his room. He loses his family and moves to a new apartment, and strange and mysterious things begin to happen to him. A story of growth that follows the lead character as he tries to save people who have changed into monsters because of greed and begins to change his pessimistic view of society.

Who are the cast members of Sweet Home?

The following cast members have been confirmed to star in Sweet Home:

Role Cast Member Where Have I Seen/Heard Them Before? Cha Hyun Soo Song Kang Love Alarm | Touch Your Heart | Man in the Kitchen Pyeon Sang Wook Lee Jin Wook Voice 2 | Time Renegades | Miss Granny Seo Yi Kyung Lee Shi Young My Beautiful Bride | Wild Romance | My Beauitful Bride Yoon Ji Soo Park Kyu Young The Nokdu Flower | Romance is a Bonus Book | Life on Mars Lee Eun Hyuk Lee Do Hyun Hotel del Luna | Thirty But Seventeen | Prison Playbook Lee Eun Yoo Go Min Shi The Smile Has Left Your Eyes | Live | Age of Youth 2 Jung Jae Heon Jung Jae Heon Find Me in Your Memory | Goblin | Mr. Sunshine Park Yoo Ri Park Yoo Ri He is Psychometric Ahn Gil Seob Kim Gab Soo Hospital Playlist | Mr. Sunshine | Chief of Staff 2

Song Kang has already featured in a popular Netflix Original, that being Love Alarm, which will be returning for its second season in August 2020!

What are the episode run times?

Each episode will have a runtime of 60 minutes.

Will the series be available to stream in 4K?

It’s highly unlikely that Sweet Home will be available to stream in 4K.

New weekly drama typically doesn’t arrive in 4K and is shot for broadcast in 1080i.

How much of the Sweet Home webtoon will season 1 cover?

At the time of writing, there are over 130 chapters of the Webtoon.

Despite the extensive number of episodes to cover, there will be 16 hours of television covering the story, which means it’ll be highly likely that the K-Drama adaptation will cover most, if not all, of the story of Sweet Home.

Are you looking forward to watching Sweet Home season 1 on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!