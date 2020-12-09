Three Louis Theroux BBC Docuseries Are Leaving Netflix UK in January 2021

The exodus of BBC content on Netflix UK continues with the scheduled removal of three Louis Theroux BBC docuseries. All three docuseries have been a popular feature of the UK library for years now, and we’ll be sad to see them leave Netflix UK in January 2021.

From interviewing Neo-Nazis, pedophiles, and dogmatic members of the West Boro Baptist Church, Louis Theroux has been involved in some of the most incredible interviews and documentaries on British television. As one of the most polarising journalists on television, it’s not hard to see why all of his docuseries are some of the most binged shows on Netflix UK.

Which Louis Theroux docuseries are leaving Netflix UK?

In total three Louis Theroux docuseries will be leaving Netflix UK in January 2021:

Louis Theroux’s Weird Weekends (2 Seasons) – Available to stream since July 2013

When Louis Net… (1 Season) – Available to stream since April 2017

Louis Theroux: LA Stories (1 Season) – Available to stream since March 2015

When are the Louis Theroux docuseries leaving Netflix UK?

All three Louis Theroux BBC docuseries will be leaving Netflix UK on January 1st, 2020.

Why are the Louis Theroux docuseries leaving Netflix UK?

In the past two years, and in particular, in 2020, we’ve seen a great number of popular BBC content leave Netflix UK. The vast majority of the David Attenborough docuseries have left, along with comedies, popular dramas, and soon the beloved Sci-Fi series Doctor Who.

All of these departures have been related to the launch of the streaming service BritBox, the joint venture between BBC and ITV.

The first of January will also mark the end of the series streaming license on Netflix UK.

Where can I stream Louis Theroux docuseries next?

You can already find the vast majority of the Louis Theroux docuseries on BritBox and on BBC iPlayer. So long as the Louis Theroux docuseries are available to stream on BBC iPlayer you won’t need to pay a subscription fee.

Will the Louis Theroux docuseries ever return to Netflix UK?

We can never definitively say that a series won’t ever return to Netflix UK, including the Louis Theroux docuseries. Sadly, it’s just highly unlikely as the BBC has stepped up its effort to provide more content to the BritBox library.

Hopefully, one day, we’ll see of least one of the series make a return to the Netflix UK library.

Will you be sad to see the Louis Theroux docuseries leave Netflix UK? Let us know in the comments below!