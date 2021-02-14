‘Love Alarm’ Season 2: Netflix March 2021 Release Date Announced

Love Alarm has quickly become one of the biggest K-dramas on Netflix and will be coming back for season 2 in March 2021 after a lengthy delay. We’ve known for a while the series has been renewed, and we were previously under the impression that it would return in August 2020. Here’s what you need to know.

Love Alarm is a Netflix original romantic comedy series based on the webtoon of the same name by author Chon Kye-Young. The series is the fourth full Korean Original series by Netflix but Love Alarm was, in fact, the first to be ordered.

In an increasingly digitalized age so too is our love lives. When an unknown developer releases a dating app it goes viral in South Korea. The app will tell the user if someone within 10 feet of them has romantic feelings for them, this greatly disrupts day to day life for Jojo. Soon Jojo finds her caught in a love triangle between Lee Hye-Yeong and his best friend Hwang Sun-oh the handsome model.

Love Alarm Season 2 Netflix Release Date

Many K-Drama fans will be incredibly disappointed to learn that the release date for Love Alarm season 2 was significantly delayed and you guessed it, it was because of COVID-19.

We previously had confirmation that the second season of Love Alarm was coming to Netflix on August 22nd, 2020. But we’ve recently learned that the release date has been pushed back to 2021.

Now, we can happily report that Netflix has finally set a release date for season 2 of Love Alarm with it currently set to release on Netflix globally on March 12th, 2021.

Love Alarm Season 2 Production Timeline

One of the first production updates for Love Alarm occurred when the cast reunited for a script read of the second season in early 2020.







Filming then took place with the second season reportedly concluding on June 15th, 2020.

What to expect from Love Alarm Season 2

By the seasons’ end, the Love Alarm application received an update for its 2.0 launch. Going beyond knowing if someone has romantic feelings for someone, the application can now tell if a person within 10 meters loves them.

Just as the update goes live, Jojo discovered that not only does Lee Hye-Yeong love her but so does Hwang Sun-oh. This was confirmed by the Love Alarm app when both of the boys are within the required radius to trigger the app.

Jojo is now left with a choice, does she return the feelings of Lee Hye-Yeong or does she choose to be with the handsome model Hwang Sun-oh?

Are you looking forward to the release of Love Alarm season 2? Let us know in the comments below!