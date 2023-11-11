‘Terminator: The Anime Series’: Geeked Week First Look & Everything We Know So Far

First announced in 2021, an animated Terminator series is coming to Netflix. At Netflix’s Geeked Week event, the streaming service just dropped the first teaser for the series. Here’s everything we know about Terminator: The Anime Series on Netflix.

Terminator: The Anime Series (working title) is an upcoming Netflix Original anime series directed by Masashi Kudo and written by Mattson Tomlin.

Production I.G. is the animation studio behind the series has previously worked together with Netflix on B – The Beginning.

Mitsuhisa Ishikawa, President and CEO of Production I.G had the following to say when the series was first unveiled, “I asked my long-time friend and colleague Mamoru Oshii what he thought about the idea of turning the Terminator into an animated series. His response was, “Ishikawa, are you out of your mind?” At that instant, I was confident we should get on board. As huge fans, our team at Production I.G. is putting their heart and souls into creating this series. We hope fans will enjoy it!”

Mattson Tomlin, the showrunner, executive producer, and writer of the series, had the following to say about the Terminator anime series in 2021:

“Anyone who knows my writing knows I believe in taking big swings and going for the heart. I’m honored that Netflix and Skydance have given me the opportunity to approach Terminator in a way that breaks conventions, subverts expectations and has real guts.”

Lastly, John Derderian, Netflix’s Vice President of Animation Series, had the following to say about the project:

“Terminator is one of the most iconic sci-fi stories ever created and has only grown more relevant to our world over time. The new animated series will explore this universe in a way that has never been done before. We can’t wait for fans to experience this amazing new chapter in the epic battle between machines and humans.”

What is the plot of Terminator: The Anime Series?

Synopsis for Terminator: The Anime Series has been provided by Netflix:

“2022: A future war has raged for decades between the few human survivors and an endless army of machines. 1997: The AI known as Skynet gained self-awareness and began its war against humanity. Caught between the future and this past is a soldier sent back in time to change the fate of humanity. She arrives in 1997 to protect a scientist named Malcolm Lee who works to launch a new AI system designed to compete with Skynet’s impending attack on humanity. As Malcolm navigates the moral complexities of his creation, he is hunted by an unrelenting assassin from the future which forever alters the fate of his three

children.”

What is the episode count?

It has been confirmed that there will be a total of eight episodes. However, run times have yet to be confirmed.

When is Terminator: The Anime Series coming to Netflix?

At the time of writing, an official release date has yet to be announced by Netflix.

An official teaser for Terminator: The Anime Series was released by Netflix during the Geeked Week event. We expect to see Terminator: The Anime Series on Netflix sometime in 2024.

