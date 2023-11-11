Every New Mobile Game Showcased at Netflix’s Geeked Week

Geeked Week has just wrapped up and with it came a bunch of new gaming announcements for Netflix Games. Below, we’ll look at all eleven games showcased or announced to be coming soon to the service.

Want to see everything Netflix announced during Geeked Week? We’ve recapped all the announcements (including the new games) in our super post of all the 2023 movies and series to get a mention here.

Ahead of the event, Netflix teased that over ten games would be showcased. All these games will be made available for free as part of your Netflix subscription with no advertisements or in-app purchases.

Let’s dive into all the newly announced games, which are listed below in alphabetical order:

Braid: Anniversary Edition

Developer: Number None

Coming to Netflix: April 30th, 2024

The original Braid game was first released in 2008 if you can quite believe it. Next year, we’ll see the second Anniversary Edition of the game be released across multiple platforms to celebrate the 15th anniversary, including a new version arriving on Netflix Games.

In the first announcement trailer for the game, which dropped slightly earlier than its Geeked Week reveal, developer Jonathan Blow takes you through some of the changes:

“It’s the classic puzzle adventure where you manipulate time, hand repainted for modern, high resolutions. Many areas have been re-envisioned to make them more unique, and it’s even more like a living painting with brush strokes animating the world. There are more than 9 pixels for each pixel in the original game. There are new animations, improved sound and music, a whole new world of puzzles to solve, and over 15 hours of commentary and interviews about game design, programming, and visual art. We plan to make it the most detailed commentary in any game ever, so if you want to learn how video games are made, Braid Anniversary Edition will be a really good resource.”

Chicken Run: Eggstraction

Developer: Aardman

Described as a “classic heist game where you’re breaking into farms,” you’ll see all your favorite chickens from the original DreamWorks/Aardman movie.

The top-down game was developed alongside the upcoming sequel to Chicken Run, bound exclusively to Netflix. Whether the game will be launching alongside Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget, hitting Netflix in December 2023, is unclear.

Death’s Door

Developer: Acid Nerve

Publisher: Devolver Digital

It’s been two years since this action-adventure touched down on devices such as the PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox, and it’ll now make its mobile debut as part of the Netflix lineup.

David Fenn and Mark Foster are behind the game that has you taking the role of a small crow acting as a grim reaper collecting souls of monsters.

Hades

Developer: Supergiant Games

Winner of countless Game of the Year awards, Hades is a roguelike game that shares a similar concept to Netflix’s Blood of Zeus (also debuted new info at Geeked Week) in that you’re battling in Greek mythology.

First released on the Nintendo Switch and PC in September 2020, the game eventually made its way onto other consoles in August 2021. When it launches on Netflix, it’ll mark the first time the game is available on mobile devices.

Katana Zero

Developer: Askiisoft

Publisher: Devolver Digital

First released in 2019 on the GameMaker Studio 2 engine, this side-scrolling hack-and-slash has sold hundreds of thousands of copies and will soon be making its mobile debut on Netflix.

Netflix Stories: Money Heist

Developer: Boss Fight Entertainment

We’ve already had a bit of a demo when it comes to Netflix Stories: Money Heist, with a chapter of the game being made available alongside Netflix Stories: Love is Blind in the past couple of months.

Sadly, we still have yet to hear more about the other Money Heist game (La Casa De Papel: The Game) being developed by KillaSoft.

Oxenfree II: Lost Signals

Released on Netflix: July 12th, 2023

Developer: Night School Studio

Already released on Netflix Games over the summer, Erin Yvette and Liz Saydah sat down to play the game in this new featurette.

Shadow and Bone: Enter the Fold

Developer: Chimera Entertainment

All week, Shadow and Bone has been trending on X/Twitter, whereas barely any shows or movies that have gotten the spotlight at Geeked Week have.

On Thursday, Netflix shadow-dropped the single-player RPG that takes place narratively between the first and second seasons.

Here’s what you can expect from the game:

“Shape the fate of the Grishaverse. Travel war-torn Ravka and decide which powers prevail in this interactive adventure based on the fantasy series.”

SLAYAWAY CAMP 2: NETFLIX & KILL

Developer: Blue Wizard Digital

The final game to feature at Netflix’s Geeked Week event was SLAYAWAY CAMP 2: NETFLIX & KILL, a game that was released on Netflix Games over Halloween.

The Dragon Prince: Xadia

Coming to Netflix: 2024 TBD

Serving as a companion game to the excellent Netflix Original animated series The Dragon Prince, we’re getting a new hack-and-slash looter ARPG in 2024. Xadia, as you may know, refers to the continent that the show resides in.

The game will also debut on PC in 2024.

We’ll soon be including all of these games in our expansive new games coming to Netflix post, where we’ve covered games not featured at Geeked Week, including Minion Masters, Paper Trail, Assassin’s Creed, and Cosy Grove 2.

What new games are you excited to play on Netflix? Let us know in the comments.