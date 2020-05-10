‘That ’70s Show’ Sees Viewing Bump on Netflix But Could Leave in Q4 2020

That ’70s Show has seen a bump in viewers and streams on Netflix in the United States in the first quarter of 2020. In addition, we also now know that the series is up for renewal on Netflix in Q4 2020.

It’s been no secret Netflix has benefitted from the stay at home rules that are in place across much of the globe. They reported strong subscriber numbers recently in their financial earnings and we’ve also seen a number of new movies and TV series make their way into the most-watched Netflix Originals of all-time list.

According to a press release we’ve received, That ’70s Show has too seen a large bump in viewing. 181 million episodes of That ’70s Show has been streamed on Netflix in the first quarter and according to Nielsen, the show is ranked as the third-highest sitcom on Netflix in the United States.

The press release goes into more detail on the Nielsen viewing figures (a rare insight into viewing metrics but not official or verified by Netflix themselves):

The Nielsen report has That ‘70s Show improving 57% versus the second quarter of 2019 (the closest period in which full figures are available) while posting double-digit, across-the-board growth across all key measures. In the 18-49 bracket, men and women found it nearly equally appealing with men up 85% to 69,000 streams and women improving 37% to 71,000 streams. And among the coveted younger viewers, That ‘70s’ Show ranked as the second most-streamed sitcom with kids and teens 2-17, posting 30,000 streams during the quarter.

Despite this, That ’70s Show has yet to appear in the top 10 carousels during the time we’ve been tracking them. The Office is the only major licensed sitcom that peaks into the top 10 TV series on Netflix US since April 1st.

That ’70s Show Could Leave Netflix in Q4 2020

In addition to the news, we also got a broader date as to when That ’70s Show could disappear from the service, at least in the US. We first reported that at some point in 2020 That ’70s Show could depart Netflix if it failed to renew the license deal.

We now know that it’s going to be sometime between October and December 2020.

Netflix is already slated to lose Parks and Recreation in October and The Office in January 2021 so many will be hoping Netflix can cling onto That ’70s Show.

We’ve also been informed that some other of Carsey Werner Television content could be up for grabs too. Their back catalog includes Roseanne, The Cosby Show, 3rd Rock From The Sun, Cybil and Whoopi.

Do you hope Netflix keeps That ’70s Show? Let us know down in the comments.