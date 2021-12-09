‘That ’90s Show’ Netflix Series: Everything We Know So Far

Red and Kitty Forman are back for an exciting new continuation of That 70s Show exclusively at Netflix. A new 30-minute comedy series from Carsey-Werner is in development with it planned to enter production in early 2022. We’ve also got some exclusive new character details for the series so let’s recap everything known so far about Netflix’s That 90s Show.

Ordered back in October 2021, the new show rewinds our clocks back to the mid-90s where all the kids from That 70s Show have now grown up and moved out of Wisconsin.

The new series is set in 1995 and sees the daughter of Eric and Donna visiting her grandparents for the summer. She quickly makes friends (more on who these friends are below) with new kids living in Point Place, WI.

Bonnie and Terry Turner, the co-creators of the original series will be returning as showrunners. Their daughter Lindsey Turner will also be involved in the writing process as well as Gregg Mettler who was also involved with the original show.

Who will be starring in That 90s Show on Netflix?

So far, only two cast members have been confirmed as part of the original announcement.

Kurtwood Smith will return to reprise his role as Reginald “Red” Forman.

Debra Jo Rupp will also be back to play Kitty Forman.

We can also reveal some of the new characters we can expect to see in That 90s Show although it’s worth noting that character names are subject to change. Let’s run through the new characters:

Leia Forman (14 years old) – Daughter of Eric (Topher Grace’s character from That 70s Show) and Donna (Laura Prepon’s character from That 70s Show) and described as book smart and coltish.

– Daughter of Eric (Topher Grace’s character from That 70s Show) and Donna (Laura Prepon’s character from That 70s Show) and described as book smart and coltish. Gwen (14 years old) – Described as a petite and edgy powerhouse who dresses with pink hair and ripped jeans.

– Described as a petite and edgy powerhouse who dresses with pink hair and ripped jeans. Nate (16 years old) – Gwen’s older brother and described as a corn-fed Midwestern and drives around in a beat-up old Dodge minivan.

– Gwen’s older brother and described as a corn-fed Midwestern and drives around in a beat-up old Dodge minivan. Jay (15 years old) – Described as a true romantic, Jay is an aspiring film director and constantly carries around his camera.

– Described as a true romantic, Jay is an aspiring film director and constantly carries around his camera. Ozzie (14 years old) – Gwen’s best friend who is gay and not afraid to show it. Also described as incredibly honest.

– Gwen’s best friend who is gay and not afraid to show it. Also described as incredibly honest. Nisha (15 years old) – This female character comes from a family of overachievers and while she’s intelligent and always volunteers she’s also got a rebellious nature. She’s also dating Nate.

Given we’re going to see Eric and Donna’s daughter in the series that could suggest Laura Prepon and Topher Grace will be back but that’s yet to be confirmed officially. We could see them cameo when dropping off Leia at the beginning of the series or at the end.

Will other cast members from That 70s Show turn up? It’s possible but as we’ve talked about before comments made by Valderrama and Kutcher suggest it’s unlikely we’ll see them return.

When will That 90s Show film?

According to production listings seen by What’s on Netflix, the show is currently in pre-production eyeing to begin rolling cameras in early 2022 in Los Angeles.

Will That 70s Show return to Netflix?

One of the questions you may have going forward is whether or not Netflix will reacquire the rights to the original series, That 70s Show.

For those unaware, Netflix carried the global streaming rights for That 70s Show for a number of years before Netflix lost the rights back in September 2020.

Over a year later, the show has still yet to find a new streaming home but given the connection to That 90s Show, we could see Netflix relicense it. Given Netflix’s newfound relationship with Carsey-Werner we hope to see more collaborations on revivals or new projects but perhaps too see their older library licensed to Netflix. Hits from their back library include titles like Grounded for Life, 3rd Rock from the Sun, Rosanne, and A Different World.

Are you looking forward to That 90s Show coming to Netflix? Let us know in the comments down below.