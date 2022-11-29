‘Dead End’ Polish Dark Comedy Season 1: Coming to Netflix in December 2022

A fun new Polish dark comedy, Dead End, is on its way to Netflix in December 2022. The series is centered around a group of strangers who are on the run from a bank robber, after accidentally taking his car stashed with millions. Here’s everything we know so far about Dead End season 1 on Netflix.

Dead End is an upcoming Polish Netflix original dark comedy series directed by Grzegorz Jaroszuk and Jakub Piatek and written by screenplay writer Dorota Trzaska. The series will be the fifth Polish original series on Netflix in 2022.

When is Dead End season 1 coming to Netflix?

Subscribers don’t have much longer to wait for the release of Dead End. The Polish dark comedy will be on Netflix on Thursday, December 1st, 2022.

What is the plot of Dead End?

After accidentally driving off in the car with two million zlotys locked in the trunk, a group of strangers is chased by the bank robber responsible.

Who are the cast members of Dead End?

The cast of Dead End is as follows:

Jasmina Polak (Hardkor Disko)

Juliusz Chrzastowski (Corpus Christi)

Anna Ilczuk (Pierwsa milosc)

Michal Sikorski (Sonata)

Lukasz Garlicki (Battle of Warsaw 1920)

Maja Wolska (Cracow Monsters)

Mateusz Król (To Kill a Beaver)

Sadly, the roles for Dead End haven’t been revealed yet.

When and where did filming for Dead End take place?

As reported by IMDb Pro, principal photography began earlier this year on April 17th, 2022, and came to an end on October 25th, 2022.

Filming took place in Poland.

What language will the series be in?

The series was filmed in Polish. However, there’s no confirmation if there will be an English dub for those who don’t enjoy watching non-English titles with subtitles.

Are you looking forward to watching Dead End on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!