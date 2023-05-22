‘The Brothers Sun’ Netflix Series: First Look & Everything We Know So Far

Coming out of Brad Fulchuk’s overall deal for Netflix is an all-new action family drama series The Brothers Sun. Here’s a rundown of everything you need to know about the new series headlined by Michelle Yeoh and Justin Chien.

First announced in February 2022, the new TV series prides itself on being a “Asian-American centric, Asian-American written, Asian-American directed show”. Eight episodes were ordered upfront.

Brad Falchuk is the project’s creator, executive producer, and showrunner. Falchuk is perhaps best known for his collaborations with Ryan Murphy on various projects, including American Crime Story and American Horror Story. For Netflix, the creator for Netflix worked on seasons 1-2 of The Politician (not expected to return for season 3). Falchuk works exclusively with Netflix under an overall deal struck in March 2019.

Also serving as a creator on the project is Bryon Wu, marking his first major project since the 2018 short The Getaway.

Directing on the series are Kevin Tancharoen and Viet Nguyen.

What’s The Brothers Sun on Netflix about?

The series is described as a dark action-comedy about two estranged Taiwanese brothers. One of them is a college student in Los Angeles, and the other a Triad gangster in Taipei.

Bruce Sun, is a meek college student whose only concern is hiding his dreams of being the next improv comedy star from his mother. His estranged older brother, Charles Sun, was raised by their crime boss father to be a ruthless killer and put his duty to his family above all else. However, when their father is shot by a mysterious assassin, Charles has to go to Los Angeles to protect his mother and give Bruce a crash course in the family business.

As part of Netflix’s action slate reveal in May 2023, an expanded synopsis was unveiled:

“When the head of a powerful Taiwanese triad is shot by a mysterious assassin, his eldest son, legendary killer Charles “Chairleg” Sun (Justin Chien) heads to Los Angeles to protect his mother, Eileen (Michelle Yeoh), and his naive younger

brother, Bruce (Sam Song Li) — who’s been completely sheltered from the truth of his family until now. But as Taipei’s deadliest societies and a new rising faction go head-to-head for dominance — Charles, Bruce and their mother must heal the wounds caused by their separation and figure out what brotherhood and family truly mean before one of their countless enemies kills them all.”

Who will be in the cast of Netflix’s The Brothers Sun?

Justin Chien will play the lead role of Charles Sun. He’s best known for Pool Boy and Two Sides: Unfaithful.

Michelle Yeoh will play Mama Sun. Yeoh is coming hot off her excellent performance in A24’s Everything Everywhere All at Once and will also appear in The Witcher: Blood Origin later in 2022.

Rounding out the cast includes:

Highdee Kuan (Netflix’s You) will play Alexis

(Netflix’s You) will play Alexis Sam Song Li (Better Call Saul) as Bruce Sun

(Better Call Saul) as Bruce Sun Joon Lee as TK

as TK Madison Hu (Bizaardvark) as Grace

(Bizaardvark) as Grace Alice Hewkin (Netflix’s Emily in Paris)

(Netflix’s Emily in Paris) Maite Garcia (Kenan) as Professor Edner

(Kenan) as Professor Edner Jenny Yang (Last Man Standing) as Xing

(Last Man Standing) as Xing Jon Xue Zhang (Eternals) as Blood Boots

(Eternals) as Blood Boots Rodney To (Parks and Recreation) as Mark

When is The Brothers Sun in production at Netflix?

Filming began on the series on June 15th, 2022, and ran until September 23rd, 2022. However, it has been listed that the series entered post-production at a later date on February 22nd, 2023. We’re unsure why there are two post-production dates, but this could have been for any potential reshoots.

According to production listings, the series was shot predominantly in Taipei City in Taiwan and Los Angeles, California, United States.

When will The Brothers Sun be on Netflix?

No release window has been set just yet.

We are, however, expecting it to release in either 2023 or early 2024 at the latest.

Want to add The Brothers Sun to your Netflix queue? You can set a reminder now on the show's official page here.

