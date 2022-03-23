‘The Decameron’ from ‘Teenage Bounty Hunters’ Team In Development at Netflix

A new series from Tilted Productions is reportedly in development at Netflix which is headed up by Jenji Kohan, Tara Herrmann, and Blake McCormick. Kathleen Jordan is reportedly on board to write the project who is behind Netflix’s comedy series, Teenage Bounty Hunters.

Details are extremely slim and it’s unclear whether the show has received a series order as of the time of publishing. The show is described as a period piece set in 1350 during the Black Plague in the Italian countryside. The series will follow two groups which is described as an “upstairs/downstairs component” with characters swapping between the two groups throughout.

The show is described as similar to Netflix’s Bridgerton but “cheekier and pokes fun of itself”.

The Decameron itself is a collection of novellas by Giovanni Boccaccio containing 100 stories told by men and women as they shelter in a secluded villa outside Florence. The tales take place over 10 days. The novellas were frequently mentioned throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

As mentioned, Kathleen Jordan is set to write and produce the project who is behind Teenage Bounty Hunters (sadly canceled after a single season) where she served as executive producer and showrunner. Jordan has also worked on American Princess and Hack My Life.

Tilted Productions is working on the show who last released Worn Stories onto Netflix last year. That production company is headed up by Jenji Kohan and long-term collaborators Tara Herrmann and Blake McCormick.

Titled are behind a number of shows on Netflix but none that perhaps match the heights of Orange is the New Black. Jenji Kohan notably signed an overall deal with Netflix almost 5 years ago in November 2017.

Some of their other projects for Netflix since OITNB is GLOW which was sadly cut short after 3 seasons, the aforementioned Teenage Bounty Killers which was canceled after a single season, Social Distance which ran for one season. Before Netlfix, the production company produced Weeds and American Princess.

We’ll have more on The Decameron as and when we get it.