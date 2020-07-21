Jenji Kohan’s ‘Teenage Bounty Hunters’ Season 1: Coming to Netflix in August 2020

It’s been a long wait for an update on Jenji Kohan’s upcoming Original series Teenage Bounty Hunters, but finally, it has been revealed that crime-comedy is coming to Netflix in August 2020. Here’s everything we know so far.

Teenage Bounty Hunters is an upcoming Netflix Original comedy series created by Kathleen Jordan, Jenji Kohan, and Tara Hermann. The series is a part of the output deal between Netflix and content creators Jenji Kohan and Tara Hermann. Kohan was the creator of popular Original series OItNB and serves as an executive producer on GLOW.

When is the release date of Teenage Bounty Hunters season 1?

It has been confirmed that the first season of Teenage Bounty Hunters will be coming to Netflix on Friday, August 14th, 2020.

Teenage Bounty Hunters could be the latest Jenji Kohan series to occupy the Summer spot Orange Is the New Black once occupied.

What is the plot of Teenage Bounty Hunters?

The following synopsis has been provided by IMDb:

After joining forces with a veteran bounty hunter, sixteen-year-old fraternal twin sisters Sterling and Blair dive into the world of bail skipping baddies while still navigating the high stakes of teenage life.

Who are the cast members of Teenage Bounty Hunters?

The following cast members have been confirmed for Teenage Bounty Hunters:

Role Cast Member Where Have I Seen/Heard Them Before? Sterling Wesley Maddie Phillips Ghost Wars | The Detour | Supernatural Blair Wesley Anjelica Bette Fellini The Gifted | Margot Bowser Jenkins Kadeem Hardison A Different World | Drive | The Dark Party Debbie Wesley Virginia Williams Charmed | Fuller House | How I Met Your Mother Anderson Wesley Mackenzie Astin The Magicians | Scandal | Iron Will Yolanda Carrion Shirley Rumierk Rise | Collateral Beauty | 11:55 Ezequiel Eric Graise Step Up: High Water | Locke & Key Ellen Johnson Wynn Everett Charlie Wilson’s War | The Newsroom | Agent Carter Franklin Jacob Rhodes Secretariant | Coming Through the Rye | The Case for Christ Lorna Given Sharp Swamp Thing | The Gifted | The Vampire Diaries

Are any OItNB actors starring on Teenage Bounty Hunters?

At the time of writing, this is a solid no. None of the actors from Orange Is the New Black has been confirmed to star in Teenage Bounty Hunters.

We do find this quite surprising as many production companies and producers like to use actors that they already have an established relationship with.

What is the production status of Teenage Bounty Hunters?

Official Production Status: Post-production (Last Updated: 21/07/2020)

Filming had begun on the series in the Summer of 2019, starting on July 4th, and ending on November 30th, 2019.

Production was handled by Tilted Productions who also produced episodes for OiTNB and GLOW.

All of the filming took place in Georgia. This as quite significant as at the time as the ‘Heartbeat Bill’ was highly discussed in the media. If the Bill had been passed, this could have impacted the future of the series and its filming locations. It must be noted that Georgia was selected as a location for filming before the controversial Bill was raised.

Many actors and influential figures in Hollywood came forward to protest the bill with many threatening to refuse to film in the region if the bill passed.

How many episodes will Teenage Bounty Hunters season 1 air?

Teenage Bounty Hunters will air ten episodes. All ten episodes will be available upon release.

Episode run times?

There’s currently no confirmation on episode run times. If we compare the run times of other originals, we can expect Teenage Bounty Hunters episodes to be around forty-five to fifty minutes.

Will Teenage Bounty Hunters arrive in 4K?

Most definitely. The majority of Originals now arrive in 4K and Teenage Bounty Hunters will follow suit.

To stream the Original in UHD you will need a premium Netflix subscription, a 4K device, and an internet connection capable of maintaining 25Mbps.

Has Netflix released a trailer for Teenage Bounty Hunters?

Netflix has yet to release a trailer for Teenage Bounty Hunters.

How many seasons can we expect to see of Teenage Bounty Hunters?

Not to state the obvious but this entirely depends on the popularity of the series. Netflix is known for ordering titles one season at a time and Teenage Bounty Hunters fit into that category.

Very few titles have multiple seasons ordered at once, but we can compare the future of the Original to OItNB.

Orange Is the New Black was extremely popular, running for eight seasons, but by the end, the audience had begun to shrink. If Teenage Bounty Hunters can earn even half of the popularity of the of OItNB, then we can expect to see plenty more.

