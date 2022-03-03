April is one of the busiest months on Netflix in the calendar year. Typically, April is when we see the largest number of departures from the UK library. Below we’ll be keeping track of all of the movies & tv shows leaving Netflix UK in April 2022.

In case you missed it we’re also keeping track of all of the movies and tv shows leaving Netflix UK throughout March 2022.

There’s already a large handful of titles scheduled to leave the Netflix UK library, and that list will only grow larger the closer we get to April. There are some extremely popular movies leaving such as The Green Mile, Step Brothers, and Shaun of the Dead. There are also some very popular animated titles leaving such as multiple seasons of Pokemon, Steven Universe, and One Punch-Man.

Please Note: This is not the full list of movies & TV shows leaving. More titles will be announced throughout March and April 2022.

Movies & TV Shows Leaving Netflix UK on April 1st, 2022:

Addams Family Values (1993)

The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014)

Carlito’s Way (1993)

Clarence (3 Seasons)

Clueless (1995)

Deuces (2016)

Effie Gray (2014)

Elaan (1971)

Fangbone (1 Season)

Five Nights in Maine (2015)

The Green Mile (1999)

The Haunting (1999)

Inside I’m Dancing (2004)

The Invention of Lying (2009)

Katt Williams: American Hustle (2007)

Kicko & Super Speedo (2018)

Kiss & Cry (2017)

Life 2.0 (2010)

Loaded (2017)

Metro (2016)

No Strings Attached (2011)

One-Punch Man (1 Season)

Pokemon the Series: Sun & Moon (3 Seasons)

Pokemon: Indigo League (1 Season)

Salaakhen (1975)

Scary Movie 3 (2003)

Shaun of the Dead (2004)

Step Brothers (2008)

Steven Universe (2 Seasons)

The Terminal (2004)

Yanik Koza (2005)

Movies & TV Shows Leaving Netflix UK on April 2nd, 2022:

Aliens (1 Season)

Carlo & Malik (1 Season) N

