‘Along for the Ride’ Netflix Movie: Is Coming to Netflix in April 2022

Adding to the collection of teen romcoms on Netflix will be Along for the Ride, a live-action adaptation of Sarah Dessen’s novel of the same name. Netflix has optioned four of Dessen’s works for adaptations and Along for the Ride is the first one to be given the green light for production. Along for the Ride will premiere on Netflix in April 2022.

Netflix’s Along for the Ride is written by Sofia Alvarez who earlier worked with Netflix on To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before and its two sequels as well as the Eric Andre FXX series Man Seeking Woman. Alvarez is also directing the movie, which will make Along for the Ride her directorial debut.

Screen Arcade’s Bryan Unkeless and Eric Newman are producing the project with Alyssa Rodrigues, Sian McArthur, and Erika Hampson as executive producers. Here’s everything else we know about Netflix’s Along for the Ride:

When will Along for the Ride be released on Netflix?

Netflix recently released its movie preview for 2022, and one of the announcements made was for Along for the Ride, which will premiere on Netflix on Friday, April 22nd, 2022.

Considering the production schedule and the relatively low complexity of post-production, the film is expected to drop on Netflix sometime by late 2021 or early 2022.

What is the plot of Along for the Ride?

Netflix’s Along for the Ride is based on the 2009 young adult novel of the same name by Sarah Dessen, who has penned 15 books in the genre. In 2017, Dessen received the American Library Association’s Margaret A. Edwards Award for significant and lasting contribution to young adult literature. As mentioned above, Along for the Ride is one of four of Dessen’s novels to be optioned by Netflix. The other three being This Lullaby, Once and For All, and The Truth about Forever.

The official logline for Netflix’s Along for the Ride reads:

“The summer before college Auden meets the mysterious Eli, a fellow insomniac. While the seaside town of Colby sleeps, the two embark on a nightly quest to help Auden experience the fun, carefree teen life she never knew she wanted.”

This is quite similar to the book description of the plot:

“Nights have always been Auden’s time, her chance to escape everything that’s going on around her. Then she meets Eli, a fellow insomniac, and he becomes her nocturnal tour guide. Now, with an endless supply of summer nights between them, almost anything can happen…”

Who is cast in Along for the Ride?

In April, Netflix announced the main and supporting cast for the film that includes a mix of established actors and newcomers alike.

Emma Pasarow and Belmont Cameli will star in an adaptation of Sarah Dessen's novel ALONG FOR THE RIDE. The film, written and directed by TO ALL THE BOYS I'VE LOVED BEFORE screenwriter Sofia Alvarez, will also star Kate Bosworth, Laura Kariuki, Andie MacDowell & Dermot Mulroney. pic.twitter.com/cRj5aYZp0V — NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) April 22, 2021

Newcomer Emma Pasarow will be portraying the main protagonist, Auden, while Belmont Cameli (Saved by the Bell) will be playing her love interest, Eli. Andie MacDowell (Groundhog Day, Four Weddings and a Funeral) will play Auden’s mother, Kate Bosworth (Blue Crush) her stepmother Heidi and Dermot Mulroney (My Best Friend’s Wedding) as Auden’s father.

Other supporting roles include Laura Karuiki (Black Lighting); Genevieve Hannelius (Dog with a Blog) as Leah; Samia Finnerty as Esther; Paul Karmiyan (So you think you can Dance) as Adam; Marcus Scribner (Black-ish) as Wallace; and Ricardo Hurtado (School of Rock) as Jake.

What’s the production status of Along for the Ride?

Filming for Along for the Ride began on April 22, 2021, in Carolina Beach, North Carolina, and will continue in Wilmington, Kure Beach, and Oak Island. Production wrapped on June 4, 2021. Most filming was done at night as much of the plot is based on night-time adventures between the two insomniac characters.

On IMDb, the film is currently listed as complete and is now waiting to be released on Netflix.

Are you looking forward to the release of Along for the Ride on Netflix? Let us know in the comments [email protected]