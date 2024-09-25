‘The Dragon Prince’ Fans Aren’t Ready To Say Goodbye

As things stand, season 7 of The Dragon Prince will conclude the over-six-year journey of the animated series, with the final season set to arrive on the 19th. There are plans for the series to continue in other ways, but fans aren’t ready to say goodbye to the animated show and are already campaigning and theorizing about what season 8 could be.

The demand for season 8 has really increased since San Diego Comic-Con, where the team behind the show held a panel discussing the future (more details here via ComicBook) of the franchise. For the longest time,

Below is a picture of The Dragon Prince Saga roadmap, which was drawn up a few years back. That’s at the top, with the bottom being what was showcased at SDCC. It has essentially been expanded, with season 7 moving into Phase 2 and a new Phase 3 consisting of 3 additional books/chapters. Yes, that means the plan would be to do a season 8, season 9 and even a season 10 to conclude the story.

Since then, Netflix hasn’t definitively said one way or another what’s happening. However, their recent synopsis update for season 7 certainly has a few words and phrases that suggest the show is certainly coming to some kind of end:

“Aaravos is out in a big way! It’s not too late to catch up on The Dragon Prince before the season 7 culmination and climax of the great fantasy saga. As Aaravos and Claudia seek to destroy the cosmic order and invert life and death, our heroes must literally be ready to sacrifice anything and everything they love and believe in to save the world! This season will be more thrilling, magical, and heartbreaking than ever.”

We did contact Netflix to request clarification on the language and ask whether season 7 is definitively the last, but they haven’t yet responded.

Now, this wouldn’t be a post about what fans want without including the fans. We posted earlier this week to ask fans what they love about the show and why they’d want it to come back for a season 8, and we were blown away. We had hundreds and hundreds of messages in the end across email and social media and we’re really sorry that we can’t feature everyone. We’ve done some broad generalizing of what people want and predict at the top and included a few specific fans’ comments below, too.

We begin with ChickenTDP (who easily is one of the biggest fans we’ve seen with a pretty slick collection of merch), who walked us through the timeline of their engagement with the show and the outline we detailed above. They mention how they “discovered an amazing community full of some of the kindest, most accepting people I have ever met.” They tell us that we should be hearing more about the proposed plans for a third arc in the coming weeks at NYCC. “The Dragon Prince creators are doing a panel there with 3 “superfans,” myself being one of them, and one of the topics they will be discussing is arc 3. The creators are just as much rooting for the greenlit arc as we are.”

Most fans that reached out had similar praises for the show in general. They tell us that the animation style, the world-building, deep lore, and complexity of the characters are some of the show’s best assets and why it continues to have a steady viewership season over season. Others praise the diversity of the characters and the representation, too. Many shared stories about how the show has helped them out personally through tough times.

Some fans even theorized about what Book 8 and Arc 3 would be called, with some suggesting Light. Others, like ReelJames, have suggested titles like “Deep Magic” and “Deep.” We even saw a particularly good suggestion from Tyler Boyce, suggesting the name should be “Mortal.” A few people even suggested that Arc 3 could be a new spin-off series entirely titled The Dragon King.

Now for a few fan’s specific theories and wants:

“I would like them to develop much more the plot of Lux Aurea, the story that they are narrating in the present of the series as in the past. Of all the kingdoms of xadia I think this is the best of all, it looks like they have a lot of story to tell if they develop it in the best way. It has intertwined history to tell with Aaravos and KimDael (and who knows how many more characters). I’d also like to see them showing and development more with Janai’s trauma (she saw her sister get killed being the golden knight of her city and was unable to defend her and then her brother betrayed her).” – Vic Yeoja via Email

“In my opinion the show has already planted seeds for a lot of interesting lore and conflict that would make for a fulfilling third arc, without feeling like it’s dragging on. The world the show has created is HUGE and has so much to explore, not to mention the characters and dynamics are all so complex and I would love to see more of how some difficult relationships play out.” – Mak!/tdpmak on X

“I’d love to explore and take in more of the world post- Aaravos. i’d love a deeper dive into elves’ and humans’ respective cultures and kingdoms and i want to see the social and political aftermath of the war as the two races make peace. callum and rayla as a couple would be a great storytelling device for that. callum, the crown prince of a human kingdom, and rayla, an elven warrior from xadia, possibly the future princess of said human kingdom, forging a narrative of love together shows the world that elves and humans don’t have to be so divided after all. i think it would be awesome to explore that, especially now that these two are on the cusp of adulthood.” – Timeblindjo on X

Thanks to everyone for taking the time to email us (even if you skipped math schoolwork to do so – we’re looking at you, Yelena!). We hope we’ve outlined your love for the show and your demands for season 8 and beyond.

Season 7 of the Mystery of Aaravos saga, titled Dark, premieres on Netflix globally on December 19th, 2024.