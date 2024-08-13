‘The Dragon Prince’ Season 7 Sets December 2024 Premiere Date

The seventh and final season of The Dragon Prince, titled “Dark,” is coming to Netflix in December 2024.

The sixth season, Stars, only just landed on Netflix in July 2024, but fans won’t have to wait long for the final season’s release.

The Dragon Prince released its first season, Moon, all the way back in September 2018. We’re almost at the end of an incredible story six years later. During that time, there was a significant gap between seasons while the incredible animators of Bardel Entertainment worked extensively on the final few seasons.

As a reminder of the books so far:

Season 1 / Book 1: Moon

Season 2 / Book 2: Sky

Season 3 / Book 3: Sun

Season 4 / Book 4: Earth

Season 5 / Book 5: Ocean

Season 6 / Book 6: Stars

The seventh and final season will be titled “Dark.”

A trailer or teaser has yet to be released for the final season.

When is The Dragon Prince season 7 coming to Netflix?

As a part of Netflix’s Back-to-School celebration, the streaming service has confirmed many new and returning animated titles subscribers can look forward to watching this Fall. In the announcement, Netflix has confirmed that the seventh and final season of The Dragon Prince will premiere on December 19th, 2024.

Is there going to be more of The Dragon Prince?

There are no further plans for any seasons beyond season 7.

However, the Wikipedia page for The Dragon Prince states that at the July 2024 San Diego Comic-Con, co-creator Aaron Ehasz revealed that he had already written three additional seasons of The Dragon Prince. Still, Netflix has yet to greenlight it.

We’re still trying to verify if this is correct at the time of writing or if it is just speculation.

Are you looking forward to watching The Dragon Prince season 7 on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!