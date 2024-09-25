‘People We Meet On Vacation’ Netflix Adaptation Adds 5 To Cast Including Alan Ruck and Molly Shannon

Netflix has added five more cast members to its splashy new adaptation of the Emily Henry novel People We Meet on Vacation. Production has begun in Barcelona and is expected to move to New Orleans in the coming weeks.

First announced on August 2nd of this year, Netflix announced it would be moving forward with an adaptation of People We Meet On Vacation, which was first announced to the public in October 2022. It’s being produced by 3000 Pictures (a division of Sony Pictures), which has a first-look deal with Netflix.

Brett Haley is directing the new movie, and Yulin Kuang is behind the script. Keegan DeWitt has boarded the project as the composer with previous credits, including All The Bright Places, and Rob Givens (Gotham Knights) is serving as director of photography.

The logline for the new movie reads, “Free-spirited Poppy and routine-loving Alex have been unlikely best friends for a decade, living in different cities but spending every summer vacation together. The careful balance of their friendship is put to the test when they begin to question what has been obvious to everyone else — could they actually be the perfect romantic match?”

Who is in the cast of People We Meet On Vacation?

We’ve had three waves of cast announcements for the upcoming romance movie with two names attached to the project when Netflix first confirmed it was on the way and two subsequent waves since, including one on September 18th and the latest on September 15th.

Tom Blyth (The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, Billy the Kid) as Alex

(The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, Billy the Kid) as Alex Emily Bader (Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin, Charmed) as Poppy

(Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin, Charmed) as Poppy Sarah Catherine Hook (First Kill, The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It)

(First Kill, The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It) Jameela Jamil (The Good Place, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law)

(The Good Place, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law) Lucien Laviscount (Emily in Paris, Scream Queens)

(Emily in Paris, Scream Queens) Lukas Gage (The White Lotus, You)

(The White Lotus, You) Miles Heizer (13 Reasons Why, Parenthood)

(13 Reasons Why, Parenthood) Tommy Do (Space Force, Shameless)

(Space Force, Shameless) Alice Lee (Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist, Sierra Burgess Is a Loser)

(Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist, Sierra Burgess Is a Loser) Alan Ruck (Succession, Ferris Bueller’s Day Off)

(Succession, Ferris Bueller’s Day Off) Molly Shannon (Saturday Night Live, The Other Two)

Roles of all the cast beyond Blyth and Bader are currently unknown and we’ll update you once we have more. Here’s a full cast grid of who’s set to star in People We Meet on Vacation:

Production on People We Meet On Vacation is set to conclude in November 2024 and will likely land on your screens sometime in 2025.

Are you excited for Netflix’s new adaptation of the novel? Let us know in the comments.