Three New Nordic Titles Announced for 2025 by Netflix

Today, Netflix unveiled three exciting new Nordic titles in Stockholm. These titles will be available on the streaming service globally in 2025. Of the titles, we’ll see the return of Home for Christmas, a new Danish romance drama, and an exciting whodunnit crime-drama set in the heart of the Scanian countryside.

Over the past several years, Netflix has been developing exciting news from the Nordic nations, such as Royal Affair, Baby Fever, Deadwind, Ragnarok, The Rain, Lilyhammer, Young Royals, Barracuda Queens, and more.

Here are the three exciting new Nordic titles coming to Netflix in 2025.

New Nordic Titles Coming to Netflix in 2025

Home for Christmas (Season 3)

Language: Norwegian

Coming to Netflix: Q4 2025

Last seen on Netflix in December 2020, many, including ourselves, thought the second season was the last we had seen of the charming Norwegian Christmas-comedy series Home for Christmas. Due to be released in 2025, most likely around the Holiday season, Ida Elise Broch will return to reprise her role as Johanne. The series will pick up five years after the second season’s events, with Johanne now aged 35 and single once again.

Netflix has provided an updated logline for the third season of Home for Christmas:

“Johanne is now 35. Months passed since her break-up with Jonas. She’s got no boyfriend but keeps herself busy to avoid feeling lonely. She’s helping her siblings, takes care of her lonely father and takes on a new leadership position at work. As she throws herself back into the dating scene, she starts to realize it’s not quite the same as it used to be. Or is it Johanne that has changed? The break-up with Jonas was tough, and bubbling beneath the surface lies the big question: Will she dare to love again?”

Sult (2025)

Directors: Ditte Hansen and Louise Mieritz

Language: Danish

Coming to Netflix: 2025

Ditte Hansen and Louise Mieritz write and direct Netflix’s new romantic Danish drama film, which stars Rosalinde Mynster and Joachim Fjelstrup. The film is an adaptation of Tine Høeg’s novel of the same name, released in 2022.

Netflix has provided a logline for Sult:

“Mia is a successful writer who meets the love of her life in the charming single father Emil. But their happiness is soon tested when it turns out they cannot conceive naturally and must turn to fertility treatment. Can love last when artificial hormones and scheduled sex pushes their relationship — and sanity — to the brink?”

Synden (Season 1) N

Directed By: Peter Grönlund

Language: Swedish

Coming to Netflix: 2025

A dark family mystery is at the heart of Netflix’s new Swedish crime drama, created, written, and directed by Peter Grönlund. Grönlund previously directed movies such as Drifters and Goliath. The “whodunnit” sub-genre has been profoundly popular for decades and is not one that audiences quickly get bored of. We’re excited to see what Grönlund has in store for us in the Scanian countryside on Netflix in 2025.

Netflix has provided a logline for Synden:

“When teenager Silas is found dead at a farmhouse on the Bjäre peninsula – the perpetually angry, odd but highly intelligent investigator Dani (Krista Kosonen) is teamed up with newly graduated police colleague Malik (Mohammed Nour Oklah) to investigate the case. The investigation leads Dani and Malik into a patriarchal rat-hole on the Scanian countryside and they soon find themselves at the center of a dark family feud that has been going on for generations. Dani, who has a personal connection to the victim Silas, is drawn deep into the investigation and the families it centers around. The Patriarch Elis (Peter Gantman) gives Dani a deadline to solve the case before taking matters into his own hands within the family. Synden is a modern crime set in an uncertain world of conflict and violence where the original sin is constantly present.”

Which Nordic titles are you excited to watch on Netflix in 2025? Let us know in the comments below!