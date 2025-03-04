Will ‘The Great British Baking Show’ Be Back on Netflix in 2025 for Collection 13?

Since 2015, Netflix in the United States has been the streaming home for The Great British Baking Show. The series has gone through a lot of changes since then, but will the show be back in 2025 for what will be labeled as collection 13? The answer is yes. The show is coming back for a new season, with Netflix expected to once again carry it weekly. Here’s what we know so far.

Known as The Great British Bake Off in the United Kingdom, the reality baking show has been on the air since 2010 and remains a massive show in the UK. Originally distributed by PBS in the US, Netflix eventually went on to take over the distribution in the US back in 2018, and although it lost those earlier seasons, all seasons since remain on Netflix with the license for those being until 2029. As we covered last year, Netflix hasn’t publicly outlined its arrangement with Love Productions for the rights to The Great British Baking Show, but it’s not expected that the deal is coming to an end anytime soon.

Will The Great British Baking Show be back in 2025?

Yes! Applications opened up for what will be the show’s sixteenth season (or 13th collection if you’re using Netflix’s labeling) late last year with filming set to begin this year.

The show is expected to see the return of all four hosts and judges from the past year, including Noel Fielding (although his return was somewhat up in the air given recent news of the star leaving his Apple TV+ show), Alison Hammond, Paul Hollywood, and Prue Leith. The show continues to film at the iconic Welford Park in Berkshire.

For the past four seasons, the show has kept a rigorous schedule, coming back every September for 10 weeks, wrapping up just before the end of November. That’s expected to be the case again for 2025, and while we don’t have exact specifics, Netflix typically gets new episodes just a few days after they aired in the UK (typically on Fridays).

We got confirmation of the release schedule very late last year, so for the moment, at least, you can expect the show to return to Netflix US beginning late September 2025.

Are there any more spin-offs of The Great British Baking Show coming to Netflix?

Yes, but unlike the main show, Netflix doesn’t seem to be acquiring the licenses to these spin-offs quite as regularly.

One of the spin-offs that consistently comes to Netflix is the Festive Specials, or as the streamer labels it, The Great British Baking Show: Holidays. Netflix typically adds these a year after they air on Channel 4, meaning that in 2025, Netflix will stream the 2024 specials. This consists of 2 episodes, with these two episodes seeing British soap stars competing in addition to the New Year’s special having Scottish bakers from prior years celebrate Hogmanay in the tent. We’d expect these two episodes to land in late November or, more likely, early-to-mid December.

Netflix hasn’t been too keen on picking up additional seasons of Great British Baking Show: Juniors, which is stuck with seasons 6 and 7 on the streamer, with the last update being back in 2023. That show is now in its 10th season in the UK. Similarly, no word on whether additional seasons of The Great British Baking Show: The Professionals will be coming, given the last update was in 2023.

If you’re looking for something similar on Netflix, the streamer launched a new baking competition series in 2024 called Blue Ribbon Baking Championship. Many have compared it to GBBO, but it’s currently unclear whether it’ll be back for a second season at any point. Netflix also has similar shows such as With Love, Meghan, Nailed It!, Nadiya Bakes, and Baking Impossible.

Are you looking forward to another season of The Great British Baking Show on Netflix?