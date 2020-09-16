What's on Netflix > Netflix News > ‘The Devil All the Time’ Netflix Movie Soundtrack

‘The Devil All the Time’ Netflix Movie Soundtrack

by @JRobinsonWoN on September 16, 2020, 8:13 am EST

Pin
The Devil All the Time Netflix soundtrack

The Devil All the Time is now available to stream on Netflix

Arriving after much fanfare, The Devil All the Time is one of the best Originals to land in 2020. With a fantastic, but grim, story, no movie is complete without a solid soundtrack behind it. Below we’ve compiled the full soundtrack to The Devil All the Time, along with a Spotify playlist available to play now.

The Devil All the Time is a Netflix Original crime-drama based on Antonio & Paul Campos’ screenplay adaptation of Donal Ray Pollock’s novel. Antonio Campos was the director of The Devil All the Time.

All of the music was composed by Danny Bensi and Saunder Jurriaans. Bensi and Saunder are known for his work on HBO’s The Outsider and the smash hit Netflix Original series, Ozark.

Arvin Russel, a good but deeply complicated man, struggles to protect those that he loves when a host of sinister individuals converge upon his backwater town.

The Devil All the Time Full Soundtrack List

Below is the full list of songs that are featured in The Devil all the Time:

Song Performed By
Dream The Pied Pipers
There’s a New Moon Over My Shoulder Jimmie Davis
Are You Washed in Blood Harry Melling and Pokey LaFarge
Wheel of Fortune Kay Starr
Little Bessie The Stanley Brothers
Little Things Mean a Lot Kitty Kallen
Stealin Stealin Pokey LaFarge
Old Ship of Zion Ralph Stanley and The Clinch Mountain Boys
Hillbilly Boogie The Delmore Brothers
The Three Bells The Browns
Honeycomb Jimmie Rodgers
Young Love Sonny James
Put It Off Until Tomorrow Bill Phillips and Dolly Parton
He Says the Same Things to Me Skeeter Davis
Welcome to My World Jim Reeves
Wings of a Dove Ferlin Husky
Needles & Pins Jackie DeShannon
Funny How Time Slips Away Billy Walker
Wishful Thinking Wynn Stewart and Jan Howard
Banks of the Ohio Pokey LaFarge

The Devil All the Time Spotify Playlist

Below is the Spotify playlist compiled from all of the songs from The Devil All the Time.

The only song missing from the playlist above is Stealin Stealin by Pokey LaFarge.

Did you enjoy the music from The Devil All the Time? What was your favorite moment? Let us know in the comments below!

More from Netflix News