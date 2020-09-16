‘The Devil All the Time’ Netflix Movie Soundtrack

Arriving after much fanfare, The Devil All the Time is one of the best Originals to land in 2020. With a fantastic, but grim, story, no movie is complete without a solid soundtrack behind it. Below we’ve compiled the full soundtrack to The Devil All the Time, along with a Spotify playlist available to play now.

The Devil All the Time is a Netflix Original crime-drama based on Antonio & Paul Campos’ screenplay adaptation of Donal Ray Pollock’s novel. Antonio Campos was the director of The Devil All the Time.

All of the music was composed by Danny Bensi and Saunder Jurriaans. Bensi and Saunder are known for his work on HBO’s The Outsider and the smash hit Netflix Original series, Ozark.

Arvin Russel, a good but deeply complicated man, struggles to protect those that he loves when a host of sinister individuals converge upon his backwater town.

The Devil All the Time Full Soundtrack List

Below is the full list of songs that are featured in The Devil all the Time:

Song Performed By Dream The Pied Pipers There’s a New Moon Over My Shoulder Jimmie Davis Are You Washed in Blood Harry Melling and Pokey LaFarge Wheel of Fortune Kay Starr Little Bessie The Stanley Brothers Little Things Mean a Lot Kitty Kallen Stealin Stealin Pokey LaFarge Old Ship of Zion Ralph Stanley and The Clinch Mountain Boys Hillbilly Boogie The Delmore Brothers The Three Bells The Browns Honeycomb Jimmie Rodgers Young Love Sonny James Put It Off Until Tomorrow Bill Phillips and Dolly Parton He Says the Same Things to Me Skeeter Davis Welcome to My World Jim Reeves Wings of a Dove Ferlin Husky Needles & Pins Jackie DeShannon Funny How Time Slips Away Billy Walker Wishful Thinking Wynn Stewart and Jan Howard Banks of the Ohio Pokey LaFarge

The Devil All the Time Spotify Playlist

Below is the Spotify playlist compiled from all of the songs from The Devil All the Time.

The only song missing from the playlist above is Stealin Stealin by Pokey LaFarge.

Did you enjoy the music from The Devil All the Time? What was your favorite moment? Let us know in the comments below!