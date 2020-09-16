‘Fast & Furious Spy Racers’ Season 2 Coming to Netflix in October 2020

Fast & Furious Spy Racers is now officially returning for a second season on Netflix and will be arriving simultaneously around the world on October 9th, 2020.

Season 1 of the Dreamworks animated series based on the huge Universal Studios license Fast & Furious dropped on Netflix around the world on December 26th, 2019.

Although Vin Diesel who appears in the Fast & Furious movies is attached to the Netflix project, it’s only as an executive producer and hasn’t yet featured in any significant role within the show.

Unfortunately, when it comes to Dreamworks series on Netflix, we very rarely hear of renewals beforehand. In the case of some titles such as Voltron, we know that Netflix ordered a fixed amount of episodes upfront and that’s likely the case with Fast & Furious Spy Racers but we’ve got no way of telling how many episodes will eventually hit Netflix.

So that means we typically get release dates for new seasons of their stuff around a month or two before they’re actually due.

We’re yet to see any official assets, synopsis or trailer for the new season but we will update this post once we do.

How well did the first series do? No official stats have ever been revealed and the series came out just before the top 10 feature was introduced earlier in 2020. What we do know, however, is that the series has never featured within the top 10s around the world since it was introduced.

Looking over to reviews, the series hasn’t done too hot their either. The series has only managed to attract a 5.2 on IMDb at the time of publishing but perhaps worse than that, it’s only based on 702 reviews which suggest to us the series has not performed well.

The series kicked off well though scooping close to a million views on the initial trailer.

As you may know, Fast & Furious is one of the final shows to be coming to Netflix as the Dreamworks deal draws to a close. The upcoming Jurassic Park series is set to be one of the last that’s due out later in September 2020.

Will you be looking forward to season 2 of Fast & Furious Spy Racers? Let us know in the comments.