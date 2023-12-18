‘The Jamie Foxx Show’ To Release Soon on Netflix in the US

Created by Bentley Kyle Evans and Jamie Foxx and running on The WB between 1996 and 2001, The Jamie Foxx Show is an often overlooked sitcom. It’s soon going to get its chance to shine as What’s on Netflix has learned that Netflix in the US is set to license multiple seasons of the show in 2024.

With over 100 episodes to its name, The Jamie Foxx Show featured the Hollywood superstar starring as an aspiring musician from Texas who moves to Los Angeles to make it big in the world of entertainment. While he has big ambitions, he has to scrape together an earning together while working at his family’s hotel.

Starring alongside Foxx, the series stars Garcelle Beauvais, Christopher B. Duncan, Garrett Morris, and Ellia English.

The show is available in full on Max, with all five seasons streaming in HD. That’s expected to remain the case, with the show likely headed to Netflix on a non-exclusive basis.

The addition to Netflix only applies to Netflix in the United States at present.

Netflix itself did give its own go at a Jamie Foxx sitcom with Dad Stop Embarrassing Me! Although, as you may be aware, that was canceled after a single season. You can also catch Foxx in numerous Netflix Original movies like Project Power, Day Shift, and They Cloned Tyrone. Next year, we’ll see him in Back in Action alongside Cameron Diaz.

The show itself is licensed to Netflix by Warner Bros. Television, which has recently increased its licensing. Recently, Netflix secured the rights to Young Sheldon, and over the Summer of 2023, it picked up multiple shows from HBO.

This isn’t the only classic sitcom Netflix is picking up from WBTV in due course, either. As we recently reported, Martin starring Martin Lawrence is also Netflix-bound, although it skipped its initial release date of December 15th. That’s now expected in 2024.

