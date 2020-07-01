‘The Kominsky Method’ Season 3: Netflix Renewal Status & What to Expect

The Kominsky Method is still in limbo at Netflix as we move into July 2020 with still no word from either Chuck Lorre or Netflix on the future of the hit comedy series. Will The Kominsky Method be coming back for season 3 or has it been shadow canceled? Let’s take a look.

The Chuck Lorre comedy series is the second comedy series the famed producer (behind The Big Bang Theory and Two and Half Men) has put on Netflix thus far.

His first was the now-doomed Disjointed series that only lasted one season but The Kominsky Method surpasses that and is easily one of the best comedies on Netflix.

Season 1 arrived on Netflix in November 2018 with season 2 dropping on October 25th, 2019.

Now let’s take a look into season 3 of The Kominsky Method.

Has The Kominsky Method been renewed for season 3?

Official renewal status: Not yet renewed (last updated: 07/01/2020)

Unfortunately, the series has still not been renewed over six months after season 2 has released. In fact, it’s been radio silence.

At the moment we’re currently 50/50 on the show’s future and could be iced (as we’ll explain in a bit) much like Master of None or Mindhunter.

Based on the renewal date of season 2, we were expecting to hear the fate of The Kominsky Method by January 2020 by the latest but that’s yet to happen.

In 2019, Chuck Lorre spoke highly of his show to THR saying that The Kominsky Method was one of his main focuses saying: “I micromanage the hell out of Kominsky. That’s been my baby this year.”

When asked about producing longer seasons, as was the case of TBBT, he said he enjoyed Kominsky’s shorter seasons. He said there’s no “economic motive behind” doing shorter seasons later adding “But at this point in my life, that’s what I want to do. I don’t want to be driven by the economics of it. I’ve benefited from those economics, but it’s maniacal.”

In an interview with Collider when asked about the third season and whether conversations are being had, Michael Douglas said that there were conversations happening. He added, “he hopes all the moving parts line up together”.

One possible answer to the lack of communication is that the show has been put on ice. We know Chuck Lorre, in particular, has a hectic schedule at the moment with a brand new pilot ordered at CBS in January.

Michael Douglas is himself busy with new projects including producing on the upcoming Ryan Murphy series Ratched and voicing in Netflix’s Green Eggs and Ham. He’s also working on Disney’s What If…? Marvel series.

Alan Arkin can also be found in another Netflix project this year in the form of his role in Spenser Confidential.

When will season 3 of The Kominsky Method be on Netflix?

Now originally, we were expecting The Kominsky Method to arrive on Netflix by the end of 2020 if it followed its traditional schedule.

However, without renewal, we can no longer provide this guidance and instead tell you that we have absolutely no idea when season 3 could be on Netflix.

Do you want to see a season 3 for The Kominsky Method?