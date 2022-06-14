‘The Lincoln Lawyer’ Season 2: Officially Renewed at Netflix & What to Expect

The Lincoln Lawyer was one of the big new TV debuts of May 2022 and directly sets up a sequel, but the show has yet to be given a full season 2 renewal order. Will the show return for a second season and what can we expect? Let’s take a deep dive.

The first season of the show dropped on Netflix globally on May 13th, 2022. That comes 18 months following the show’s pickup by Netflix after it was originally in development at ViacomCBS.

The show is certified fresh on RottenTomatoes with a 75% score with audience scores being equally impressive on the site and others.

The Lincoln Lawyer Season 2 Renewal Status

Official renewal status: Officially renewed on June 14th, 2022

Our renewal prediction: Likely renewal

On June 14th, Netflix officially unveiled that we’d be heading back to sunny LA.

LA’s finest lawyer is back. The Lincoln Lawyer will return for Season 2 on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/egOvmh7zaf — Netflix (@netflix) June 14, 2022

Alongside the announcement of season 2 came the news that Dailyn Rodriguez, known for Queen of the South, would be joining the show as co-showrunner alongside Ted Humphrey.

Season 2 will consist of 10 new episodes and be based on the fourth book in Connelly’s Lincoln Lawyer series, The Fifth Witness.

This comes as the series had superb numbers throughout its first month on the service and with that good performance, we predicted Netflix would renew back in May 2022.

How well is The Lincoln Lawyer performing on Netflix?

Thanks to multiple sources, we can get a view of how well the show is performing.

Netflix’s top 10s direct from Netflix themselves give us hourly viewing data on the series and in its first four weeks the show picked up 260.53 million hours watched around the world. The rise from week 1 to week 2 was an increase of 140%.

Week Period Hours Viewed(M) Rank Week in Top 10 May 8th, 2022 to May 15th, 2022 45,090,000 2 1 May 15th, 2022 to May 22nd, 2022 108,090,000 (+140%) 1 2 May 22nd, 2022 to May 29th, 2022 64,820,000 (-40%) 2 3 May 29th, 2022 to June 5th, 2022 42,530,000 (-34%) 5 4

If we compare it against other debut shows in 2022, the series is tracking in its second week just behind Vikings: Valhalla despite a weaker start.

Raw Netflix top 10 data which we take by FlixPatrol which takes the daily top 10s around the world reveals the show has a broad reach around the world with the only exceptions being some of Asia and Latin America.

In the heat map below, you can see where the show was most popular (where FlixPatrol has data). The darker the country the most popular it has been there.

As of May 25th, 2022 the show is the 27th best TV performer in 2022.

IMDb’s MovieMeter which measures inbound traffic to IMDb pages suggests the show has rocketed in popularity in its second week backing up the data we’ve seen from Netflix’s Top 10s. In week 1 the show was the 57th most popular show on IMDb but in its second week, it topped the charts at number 1. As of June 8th, the show is still performing well on IMDb PRO with it sitting at #8.

Parrot Analytics gives us some idea as to the series growth too demonstrating that “demand” for the series increased to rank 82 by the end of May 18th, 2022.

What to expect from The Lincoln Lawyer season 2

Just a quick recap on season 1 before we dive into what we could and can expect should the show return for a second season.

We follow Micky Haller who has been thrown in at the deep end after inheriting Jerry Vincent’s practice and cases. The biggest case throughout the first season is Trevor Elliot. While Elliot got off the hook in court eventually he met his demise after being shot. We still don’t really know whether Elliot committed the crime alleged against him anyway.

Micky came (not without a few bruises and scrapes) on the other side fully signed off and able to continue working his cases following his long absence from the profession.

The season ends with Micky being able to surf again but the man with the tattoo who has been lingering in the background throughout season 1 watches from afar and then the series cuts to credits.

As you may know, the series adapts the second book in the series rather than rehashing the first which we saw play out in the Matthew McConaughey movie. There were tweaks but we largely stuck to the same story as the source material.

Here’s the order of the books and where we could be heading in each season from now on:

The Brass Verdict (2008) adapted in season 1

The Reversal (2010)

The Fifth Witness (2011)

The Gods of Guilt (2013)

The Law of Innocence (2020)

As we now know, Netflix will be adapting The Fifth Witness for season 2. Here’s a rundown of what happened in the book courtesy of GoodReads:

“Mickey Haller has fallen on tough times. He expands his business into foreclosure defense, only to see one of his clients accused of killing the banker she blames for trying to take away her home. Mickey puts his team into high gear to exonerate Lisa Trammel, even though the evidence and his own suspicions tell him his client is guilty. Soon after he learns that the victim had black market dealings of his own, Haller is assaulted, too–and he’s certain he’s on the right trail. Despite the danger and uncertainty, Haller mounts the best defense of his career in a trial where the last surprise comes after the verdict is in.”

Eventually, we could see The Reversal adapted for a future season in which case we’d see Haller move to the other side of the aisle and work as prosecution on a case. As DigitalSpy notes, they could also move to one of the books that would see Haller implicated in a murder.

Cisco has his own problems too. He walked away from the Saints but Mickey has been left to pick up the tab. What will be the outcome there? We’ll have to see.

Are you glad we’ll be seeing The Lincoln Lawyer return for a second series on Netflix? Let us know in the comments down below!