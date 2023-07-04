8 Must-See Movies Coming to Netflix in July 2023

A new month is here, and there are a bunch of great new movies lined up for the month. Below, we’ll pick out eight new movies you should add to your watch lists.

As always, with our most anticipated movie lists (see our June list here), we’ll split this list into two halves. Firstly, we’ll cover the new global Original movies set to arrive on Netflix everywhere, and then we’ll cover some of the licensed movies coming specifically to Netflix in the US.

For the full list of what's coming to Netflix in the US throughout July 2023

Best New Netflix Original Movies Coming in July 2023

Bird Box Barcelona (2023)

Coming to Netflix: July 14th

The new movie follows Sebastian who must navigate his own survival journey through the desolate streets of Barcelona that’s been ravaged by the same mysterious force as in the Bullock entry. As he forms uneasy alliances with other survivors and they try to escape the city, an unexpected and even more sinister threat grows.

The Deepest Breath (2023)

Coming to Netflix: July 19th

From A24 and Netflix comes a stunning new documentary that if you have thalassophobia, you’ll want to steer well clear of. For everyone else, you’ll get to witness the story of a champion freediver and an expert safety diver who have their careers cross path to chase their dreams of going where nobody else has before.

They Cloned Tyrone (2023)

Coming to Netflix: July 21st

One movie we’ve been waiting to release for quite some time is the new sci-fi thriller movie that’ll feature the heavyweight talents of John Boyega, Teyonah Parris, and Jamie Foxx.

The plot of the movie revolves around a series of events that leads an unlikely trio down a rabbit hole into a sinister neighborhood conspiracy

Early social reactions found online haven’t been particularly strong but we’ll get to see whether it resonates with general audiences in just a couple of weeks.

Miraculous: Ladybug & Cat Noir, The Movie

Coming to Netflix: July 28th

Continuing Netflix’s summer animation slate is the new feature film (the first of its kind) for the kids-favorite franchise, Miraculous.

With all your favorite characters returning, here’s what you can expect from the new movie that arrives towards the end of the month:

“An ordinary teen moves to Paris, becomes a powerful superhero and must join forces with her polar opposite to save the city from a scheming villain.”

Best Licensed Movies Coming to Netflix in July 2023

Vivarium

First up, the underappreciated horror sci-fi gem, Vivarium, starring Imogen Poots and Jesse Eisenberg. I’ll touch on the movie’s plot in the next paragraph, but I’d wholeheartedly recommend going into this one completely blind if you can.

OK, so you want to know a little bit about it. Well, it’s about a young couple hoping to find a new forever home together to eventually build a family. After being shown around a house, the estate agent leaves them with the pair finding that they seem trapped there.

While a personal favorite for me, audiences seem to be very mixed on the movie, with common complaints being that it overstays its welcome.

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Coming to Netflix: July 13th

What a time to have a Netflix subscription if you’re a fan of animation movies. The second in the Puss in Boots franchise (which itself is a spinoff to the Shrek franchise) arrives on Netflix midway through the month and will stay on the service for a 10-month stint before going back to Peacock.

This time around, Puss discovers that his nine lives may be ending with a formidable enemy who had been stalking him from afar now showing his face and truly threatening our hero.

Adored by critics and audiences alike, this is one of DreamWork’s finest movies over the past decade and well worthy of your time.

Jesus Revolution

Coming to Netflix: July 31st

One of the late arrivals for July 2023 will be the SVOD premiere of Jesus Revolution from Lionsgate which hit theaters earlier in the year.

This little-known movie actually was one of the first major box office darlings of the year delivering a big gross considering its size and budget.

While critics weren’t particular fans of it (it holds a measly 57% on RottenTomatoes), the audience hasn’t been able to get enough with the general consensus being that it holds true to its faith-based roots and is a compelling watch.

Hidden Strike (2023)

Coming to Netflix: July 28th

Last but certainly not least is the SVOD premiere of Hidden Strike, a new movie that sees John Cena and Jackie Chan partnering up for an old-school action comedy that’s reminiscent of the early 2000s. Presumably built as a vehicle for Chinese audiences, Netflix will be the streaming home to the show in many regions (including the US and the UK) come the end of the month.

The plot revolves around two ex-special forces soldiers who must escort a group of civilians along Baghdad’s “Highway of Death” to the safety of the Green Zone.