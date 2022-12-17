‘The Pez Outlaw’ Documentary To Make SVOD Debut on Netflix in January 2023

Premiering at the 2022 SXSW Film Festival, the 85-minute-long documentary from Amy Bandlien Storkel and Bryan Storkel, The Pez Outlaw, will be hitting Netflix in the United States in January 2023.

The documentary centers around the story of Steve Glew, who saw a lucrative market and exploited it in the most strange way possible.

Per Gravitas Ventures (the distributor of the movie), here’s the full description for the doc:

“This incredible fish-out-of-water story follows the adventures of Steve Glew, a small-town Michigan man, who boards a plane for Eastern Europe soon after the fall of the Berlin Wall. His mission is to locate a secret factory that holds the key to the most desired and valuable Pez dispensers. If he succeeds, he will pull his family out of debt and finally be able to quit his job of 25 years. Steve becomes the hero of his own adventure, smuggling the rarest of goods into the U.S. and making millions in the process. It was all magical, until his arch-nemesis, the Pezident decided to destroy him.”

Amy Bandlien Storkel, Bryan Storkel, Chris Smith, Theo Love, Nate Larson, Jonathan Ignatius Green, Dawn Bender, Bo Butterworth, and Norbert Blecha produces.

Amy Bandlien Storkel and Bryan Storkel, the two directors behind the doc, are also behind Netflix’s 2018 documentary The Legend of Cocaine Island. Bryan also served as a producer on QB1: Beyond the Lights.

The full doc is set to debut on Netflix on January 19th, 2023.

This will mark the SVOD debut for the documentary, which has only been available on VOD services until now. This is the first time the documentary has been available as part of a streaming service where you don’t need to pay for the title separately.

Netflix will also open the year with a handful of its own upcoming documentaries carrying Netflix Original branding. January 2023 includes Pamela: A Love Story, Bernie Madoff: The Wall Street Monster, Mumbai Mafia, The Hatchet Wielding Hitchhiker, and Break Point.

