Tennis Docuseries ‘Break Point’ Part 1 Coming to Netflix in January 2023

Netflix has been producing some incredibly exciting sports-docuseries over the past couple of years, offering a unique and exciting insight into the world of elite sports. Coming to Netflix in January 2023 is part 1 of Break Point, an incredible new docuseries focused on the world of professional tennis, and its exciting new generation of players attempting to make their mark on the sport.

Break Point is an upcoming Netflix Original sports docuseries from the behind F1 docuseries Drive to Survive. Box to Box Films is the production company behind the series with Paul Martin, James Gay-Rees as executive producers.

What is Break Point?

The official synopsis for Break Point has been provided by Netflix:

From the team behind F1: Drive to Survive, BREAK POINT follows a select group of top tennis players on and off the court as they compete in grueling Grand Slams and tournaments all over the world. Their dream: lifting a trophy and becoming number one. As some of tennis’ legends reach the twilight of their careers, this is the chance for a new generation to claim the spotlight. Break Point gets up close and personal with these players over a year competing across the globe in the ATP and WTA tours. From career-threatening injuries and emotional heartbreak, to triumphant victories and personal moments off the court, viewers will get a behind the scenes look at the pressure-tested lives of some of the best tennis players in the world.

Who are the players featured in Break Point?

The tennis players featured in Break Point are;

Felix Auger-Aliassime

Paula Badosa

Matteo Berrettini

Taylor Fritz

Ons Jabeur

Thanasi Kokkinakis

Nick Kyrgios

Casper Ruud

Aryna Sabalenka

Maria Sakkari

Sloane Stephens

Iga Swiatek

Frances Tiafoe

Ajla Tomljanovic

Stefanos Tsitsipas

Also included in the series are interviews with ex-pros, and coaches;

Paul Annacone

Chris Evert

Patrick Mouratoglou

Toni Nadal

Martina Navratilova

Andy Roddick

Maria Sharapova

When is the Break Point part 1 Netflix release date?

The first five episodes of Break Point will be released on Netflix on Friday, January 13th, 2023. The remaining five episodes will be released on Netflix in June 2023.

Episode details for Break Point part 1

Each episode of Break Point will focus on different Tennis players across the men’s and women’s games.

Part 1 will feature the following tournaments and player

Episode Tournament Featured Players 1 Australian Open Nick Kyrgios, Thanasi Kokkinakis 2 Australian Open Matteo Berrettini, Ajla Tomljanovic 3 Indian Wells Maria Sakkari, Taylor Fritz 4 Madrid Ons Jabeur, Paula Badosa 5 French Open Felix Auger-Aliassime, Casper Ruud

Part 2 (Episodes 6-10) will feature the following tournaments;

Wimbledon

Eastbourne

Queens

US Open

WTA Finals

ATP Finals

Players featured in part 2 are;

Felix Auger-Aliassime (Canada)

(Canada) Matteo Berrettini (Italy)

(Italy) Taylor Fritz (USA)

(USA) Ons Jabeur (Tunisia)

(Tunisia) Nick Kyrgios (Australia)

(Australia) Aryna Sabalenka (Belarus)

(Belarus) Sloane Stephens (USA)

(USA) Iga Swiatek (Poland)

(Poland) Frances Tiafoe (USA)

(USA) Ajla Tomljanovic (Australia)

(Australia) Stefanos Tsitsipas (Greece)

