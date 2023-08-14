The Sandman Getting DVD/Blu-Ray Release in November 2023

Netflix’s The Sandman is getting a physical release in the United Kingdom, with a new listing suggesting the movie will be available on both DVD and Blu-Ray on November 27th, 2023.

First spotted on August 11th on Amazon’s UK storefront, a region-free Blu-ray and DVD are up for pre-order for £30 and £20, respectively.

The product description for the series release is as follows:

“Based on the beloved award-winning DC comic series written by Neil Gaiman (American Gods, Coraline), THE SANDMAN is a rich, character-driven blend of myth and dark fantasy woven together over the course of ten epic chapters following Dream’s many adventures (plus a bonus episode featuring two fan-favorite stories). When the Sandman, a.k.a. Dream (Tom Sturridge, Sweetbitter, Velvet Buzzsaw) — the powerful cosmic being who controls all our dreams — is unexpectedly captured and held prisoner for over a century, he must journey across different worlds and timelines to fix the chaos his absence has caused.”

The physical release will be 8 hours and 23 minutes long and will be distributed by Warner Bros. Artwork uploaded to the Amazon listing notably includes the DC logo about The Sandmans.

Until the recent release confirmation we’ve now got, creator of The Sandman comics and executive producer Neil Gaiman had been repeatedly asked about the possibility of a physical release on Tumblr. Most replies stated that he didn’t know whether it would release physically and stated it’s “up to Netflix.”

In January 2023, he responded to a question about a release stating, “I don’t know. I expect so, but I don’t know what the various rules and agreements are between Netflix and Warner Bros TV.”

We’re still waiting on whether more countries can buy the physical release come November 2023. We couldn’t find a US or EU equivalent store listing on Amazon or other big retailers.

We reached out to a representative from Warner Bros. Home Entertainment Group, who has yet to respond to a request for comment on further details.

Netflix Originals getting physical releases isn’t unheard of but is generally quite rare. Oftentimes, the only way to get a physical release is because the underlying rights are owned by another company (that’s the case here with Warner Bros. Discovery / Warner Bros. Television behind the show for Netflix) or if a movie gets added to the Criterion collection.

For more on The Sandman season 2 and more, keep it locked here on What's on Netflix or follow SandmanNews on Twitter.

