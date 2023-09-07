Netflix News

Creature: Netflix Turkish Adaptation of Frankenstein Sets October 2023 Release

A Turkish adaptation of Mary Shelley's Frankenstein is coming to Netflix in October 2023.

Creature is an upcoming Turkish Netflix Original sci-fi drama series created and directed by Çağan Irmak, and an adaptation of Mary Shelley's novel Frankenstein. O3 Medya is the producer behind the series. Saner Ayar, Ayse Durmaz, Mine Yilmaz, and Cengiz Çagatay are the executive producers of the series.

Creature is an upcoming Turkish Netflix Original sci-fi drama series created and directed by Çağan Irmak, and an adaptation of Mary Shelley’s novel Frankenstein. O3 Medya is the producer behind the series. Saner Ayar, Ayse Durmaz, Mine Yilmaz, and Cengiz Çagatay are the executive producers of the series.

When is the Creature Netflix release date?

With the release of the tease trailer, we can confirm that Creature will debut on Netflix on Friday, October 20th, 2023.

What is the plot of Creature?

The following synopsis was sourced from IMDb:

“One of the most fundamental questions of humanity, “death and beyond”. The biggest wish of Ziya, an adventurous, rebellious and excited young medical student, is to be a very good physician and cure many epidemics that medicine cannot find a cure for.”

the dr creature turkish frankenstein season 1 netflix coming in october 2023

A synopsis for Creature was announced with a press release of upcoming Turkish dramas;

“With its epic story, created in the early 1900’s and stretching from Bursa to Istanbul, The Creature focuses on one of the most fundamental questions of humanity, “death and beyond”. The biggest wish of Ziya, an adventurous, rebellious, and excited young medical student, is to be a very good physician and cure many epidemics that medicine cannot find a cure for. Standing between madness and genius, Doctor İhsan, whom Ziya met in Istanbul, is almost the only person in this world who could understand him. These two eccentric and wounded souls will pay a heavy price for the secret and forbidden experiment they embarked on together…”

Erkan Kolcak Kostendil creature turkish frankenstein season 1 netflix coming in october 2023

Who are the cast members of Creature?

The only named roles so far are Taner Ölmez as Ziya, while Erkan Kolçak Köstendil plays the role of Doctor Ishan.

The cast members of Creature are as follows:

  • Taner Ölmez as Ziya
  • Erkan Kolçak Köstendil as Doctor Ishan
  • Sifanur Gül
  • Bülent Sakrak
  • Devrim Yakut
  • Durul Bazan
  • Aram Dildar
  • Macit Koper
  • Engin Benli
  • Sennur Nogaylar
From top left to bottom right: Taner Ölmez, Erkan Kolçak Köstendil, Sifanur Gül, Bülent Sakrak, Devrim Yakut, Durul Bazan, Aram Dildar, Macit Koper, Engin Benli and Sennur Nogaylar

What is the episode count?

It has been confirmed that Creature has a total of eight episodes.

Runtimes and episode titles have yet to be confirmed.

Sifanur Gul creature turkish frankenstein season 1 netflix coming in october 2023

When and where was Creature filmed?

Filming reportedly took place in Bursa, and Istanbul, Turkey. Production reportedly began on February 2nd, 2022, and came to an end by September 7th, 2022.

the drs creature turkish frankenstein season 1 netflix coming in october 2023

Are you looking forward to watching Creature on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!

