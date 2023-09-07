Creature: Netflix Turkish Adaptation of Frankenstein Sets October 2023 Release

Creature, The Turkish adaptation of Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein is coming to Netflix in November 2023. We’ve got everything you need to know about Creature, including, the plot, cast, trailer, and Netflix release date.

Creature is an upcoming Turkish Netflix Original sci-fi drama series created and directed by Çağan Irmak, and an adaptation of Mary Shelley’s novel Frankenstein. O3 Medya is the producer behind the series. Saner Ayar, Ayse Durmaz, Mine Yilmaz, and Cengiz Çagatay are the executive producers of the series.

When is the Creature Netflix release date?

With the release of the tease trailer, we can confirm that Creature will debut on Netflix on Friday, October 20th, 2023.

What is the plot of Creature?

The following synopsis was sourced from IMDb:

“One of the most fundamental questions of humanity, “death and beyond”. The biggest wish of Ziya, an adventurous, rebellious and excited young medical student, is to be a very good physician and cure many epidemics that medicine cannot find a cure for.”

A synopsis for Creature was announced with a press release of upcoming Turkish dramas;

“With its epic story, created in the early 1900’s and stretching from Bursa to Istanbul, The Creature focuses on one of the most fundamental questions of humanity, “death and beyond”. The biggest wish of Ziya, an adventurous, rebellious, and excited young medical student, is to be a very good physician and cure many epidemics that medicine cannot find a cure for. Standing between madness and genius, Doctor İhsan, whom Ziya met in Istanbul, is almost the only person in this world who could understand him. These two eccentric and wounded souls will pay a heavy price for the secret and forbidden experiment they embarked on together…”

Who are the cast members of Creature?

The only named roles so far are Taner Ölmez as Ziya, while Erkan Kolçak Köstendil plays the role of Doctor Ishan.

The cast members of Creature are as follows:

Taner Ölmez as Ziya

Erkan Kolçak Köstendil as Doctor Ishan

Sifanur Gül

Bülent Sakrak

Devrim Yakut

Durul Bazan

Aram Dildar

Macit Koper

Engin Benli

Sennur Nogaylar

What is the episode count?

It has been confirmed that Creature has a total of eight episodes.

Runtimes and episode titles have yet to be confirmed.

When and where was Creature filmed?

Filming reportedly took place in Bursa, and Istanbul, Turkey. Production reportedly began on February 2nd, 2022, and came to an end by September 7th, 2022.

