‘The Seven Deadly Sins’ Spin-Off Movie ‘Grudge of Edinburgh’ Coming to Netflix in 2022

Despite the end of The Seven Deadly Sins anime, the future of the franchise remains bright at Netflix with the announcement that a two-part spin-off movie ‘Grudge of Edinburgh’ is coming to Netflix in 2022. Below we’ll be keeping track of everything you need to know about The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh.

With five seasons of anime on Netflix and two great spin-off movies, Prisoners of the Sky and Cursed by Light, there’s plenty of Seven Deadly Sins content for fans to digest. However, fans of the franchise will be delighted to know that Nakaba Suzuki is returning to write the story of the upcoming spin-off Grudge of Edinburgh.

Noriyuki Abe, the director of Prisoners of the Sky, will return as Chief Director of the movie, while Rintarou Ikeda will also be returning to write the script.

When is The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh coming to Netflix?

Thanks to the release of the teaser from Netflix’s “anime day” event in Japan, we can confirm that The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh is coming to Netflix in 2022.

An exact release date has yet to be announced by Netflix, but we expect to learn more in the coming months.

What is the plot of The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh?

The details of the plot have been extremely limited and all we know so far is the story will be centered around the son of Meliodas and Elizabeth, Tristan.

We expect more details of the plot to be revealed at a later date.

There’s going to be two movies?

According to reports The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh will be a two-part movie, with the first part debuting on Netflix in 2022. It’s unconfirmed when Part 2 is scheduled to arrive.

Who are the cast members of The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh?

No cast members have been confirmed as of yet, however, we would expect the original cast members of the anime series to return to reprise their roles.

Tristan is voiced by Japanese actress Mikako Komatsu, who will likely return to reprise her role as the young prince of Liones.

Will The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh kick-start the story of The Four Knights of the Apocalypse?

No matter how many spin-off movies are released for The Seven Deadly Sins, the future of the franchise rests firmly in the hands of the spin-0ff sequel story The Four Knights of the Apocalypse.

The story of The Four Knights of the Apocalypse revolves around Percival, the son of the Camelot holy knight Ironside, who learns he is destined to become the Knight of Death of the Four Knights of the Apocalypse, an order of Holy Knights prophecized by King Arthur Pendragon that will bring destruction to the world.

We’re not sure if we’ll see any of Percival in the upcoming movie, however, the seeds may be sown to what lays ahead for Tristan, and how he’ll later appear in the story of The Four Knights of the Apocalypse.

Who is behind the animation of the movie?

The elephant in the room is the upcoming movie will have a radically different animation from the anime series. Taking over from Studio Deen for the movies is the animation studios Alfred Imageworks and Marvy Jack.

Fans of the Seven Deadly Sins mobile game Grand Cross will be familiar with the work of Alfred Imageworks.

Are you excited for the release of The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh on Netflix in 2022? Let us know in the comments below!