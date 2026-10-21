Netflix US Streaming Date for ‘The Super Mario Galaxy Movie’ Confirmed (And It’s Earlier Than Expected)

One of the biggest box office powerhouses of 2026 is officially headed to Netflix. Having crossed the massive $1 billion mark globally, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie has locked in its confirmed streaming dates—and it is arriving on Netflix US slightly earlier than initial projections suggested.

Coming from the powerhouse team of Nintendo and Illumination (the studio behind Despicable Me), The Super Mario Galaxy Movie takes the vibrant universe established in 2023’s record-breaking predecessor and launches it into the cosmos.

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The returning all-star ensemble includes Chris Pratt as Mario, Anya Taylor-Joy (currently filming a new Netflix show) as Princess Peach, Charlie Day as Luigi, Jack Black as Bowser, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, and Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong. They are joined by standout franchise newcomers Brie Larson as Rosalina and Benny Safdie as Bowser Jr.

Despite mixed critical reactions upon its April debut, moviegoers turned out in droves. The animated tentpole crossed the $1 billion milestone worldwide, securing its place as 2026’s biggest animated feature so far. With post-credits teasers already cementing a broader Nintendo Cinematic Universe, audiences at home have eagerly awaited news on when the film would join Netflix.

Thanks to the long-standing Pay-1 licensing agreement between Universal Pictures and Netflix, Illumination titles follow a predictable theatrical-to-streaming schedule: an initial 4-month exclusive window on Peacock, followed by a 10-month tenure on Netflix, before heading back to Peacock for a final 4 months.

Universal followed the rollout pattern established by the original film, albeit with a welcome surprise on the calendar:

Theatrical Release: April 1st, 2026

April 1st, 2026 Peacock Debut: July 30th, 2026 (120 days post-theaters)

July 30th, 2026 (120 days post-theaters) Netflix US Release: November 30th, 2026 (Confirmed)

Initial forecasts anticipated the sequel would drop on Netflix in early December—mirroring the original film’s December 3rd arrival. However, Universal and Netflix have confirmed the release date is set for Monday, November 30th, 2026.

Landing just as the Thanksgiving holiday weekend wraps up, the slightly earlier date positions the blockbuster perfectly to dominate Netflix’s Top 10 through Cyber Monday and the entire festive period.

How Long Will It Stay on Netflix US?

Because Netflix’s Pay-1 window with Universal runs for exactly ten months, subscribers will have plenty of time to rewatch the cosmic adventure.

Here is how the complete 18-month streaming lifecycle breaks down:

Peacock Window 1 (4 Months): July 30, 2026 – November 29, 2026 (Leaves Peacock Nov 29)

July 30, 2026 – November 29, 2026 (Leaves Peacock Nov 29) Netflix US Window (10 Months): November 30, 2026 – September 30, 2027

November 30, 2026 – September 30, 2027 Peacock Window 2 (Final 4 Months): Returns to Peacock from October 2027 through January 2028

Will Other Netflix Regions Stream The Super Mario Galaxy Movie?

International streaming rights for Illumination films operate on independent regional schedules:

Select Pay-1 Territories (Australia, South Korea, Belgium): Following historical patterns, these regions are anticipated to receive the sequel between late October and November 2026 .

Following historical patterns, these regions are anticipated to receive the sequel between . Netflix UK: Under existing Pay-2 window arrangements, Illumination features typically reach Netflix in the United Kingdom approximately two years post-theaters, pointing to an early 2028 debut.

Under existing Pay-2 window arrangements, Illumination features typically reach Netflix in the United Kingdom approximately two years post-theaters, pointing to an debut. Remaining Global Regions: Most territories across Latin America, mainland Europe, and Asia-Pacific will receive the title across staggered windows between 2027 and 2029.

Are you excited that The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is hitting Netflix earlier than anticipated on November 30th? Tell us in the comments!