Colleen Hoover’s ‘Reminders of Him’ Sets November Netflix Release Following Peacock Run

Reminders of Him, Universal Pictures’ adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s bestselling novel, is heading to Netflix in the United States on Tuesday, November 10th, 2026. It arrives four months after it started streaming on Peacock. That’s right on schedule, and it’s the latest movie to land on Netflix through Universal’s live-action “first window” deal.

Netflix and Universal Filmed Entertainment Group first announced in October 2024 that Netflix would get Universal Pictures and Focus Features live-action movies starting with the 2027 slate. In a surprise move, that deal kicked off a full year early. Netflix took over from Prime Video in January 2026, beginning with Megan 2.0.

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Since then, the pipeline has been busy. We’ve seen How to Train Your Dragon, Jurassic World: Rebirth, Nobody 2, Bugonia, Hamnet, and Wicked: For Good all make the jump to Netflix US after their Peacock runs. Reminders of Him also isn’t Tyriq Withers’ first Universal movie to land on Netflix this year: his football horror Him arrived back in the spring.

In our Universal Pictures movies coming to Netflix guide, we’d penciled in Reminders of Him for around November 2026, so it’s nice to see the date confirmed.

How long will Reminders of Him be on Netflix?

Here’s how the timeline has played out for Reminders of Him, and where it goes next:

Theatrical release: March 13th, 2026

March 13th, 2026 Peacock release: July 10th, 2026

July 10th, 2026 Netflix US release: November 10th, 2026

November 10th, 2026 Expected Netflix removal: ~September 2027

Under the current arrangement, Universal’s live-action movies stream exclusively on Peacock for four months. Netflix then gets an exclusive 10-month window before the movie returns to Peacock for a final four-month stint. You should have until around September 2027 to watch Reminders of Him on Netflix before it heads back to Peacock.

It’s also worth noting that this timeline may stretch for future releases. Universal recently committed to longer exclusive theatrical runs, guaranteeing at least five weekends in cinemas, so upcoming Universal movies may take a little longer to reach Netflix.

What is Reminders of Him about?

Directed by Vanessa Caswill (Love at First Sight), with a screenplay by Colleen Hoover and Lauren Levine, the movie follows Kenna Rowan (Maika Monroe). After five years in prison for a tragic mistake, she returns to her hometown hoping to reconnect with the young daughter she’s never known. Her daughter’s grandparents want nothing to do with her, and Kenna finds unexpected support, and eventually romance, with local bar owner and former NFL player Ledger Ward (Tyriq Withers).

The supporting cast includes Rudy Pankow (Outer Banks), Lauren Graham (Gilmore Girls), Bradley Whitford (The West Wing), and country star Lainey Wilson. The movie runs 1 hour and 54 minutes and is rated PG-13.

What other Universal movies are coming to Netflix soon?

Reminders of Him isn’t the only Universal title due before the end of the year. You, Me & Tuscany is expected around December. On the animation side, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie should also land around November or December. Into early 2027, keep an eye out for Obsession, Finding Emily, Steven Spielberg’s Disclosure Day, and Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey.

Note: This applies to Netflix in the US only. Reminders of Him is already streaming on Netflix in some regions, including Australia and New Zealand.

Will you be watching Reminders of Him when it hits Netflix in November? Let us know in the comments down below.