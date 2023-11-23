What’s New on Netflix & Top 10 Movies & Series: Thanksgiving 2023

Happy Thanksgiving! We hope your Turkey dinner is coming along well, and if you fancy settling down for a Netflix movie or series, here’s your rundown of everything new and trending on the streaming service for November 23rd, 2023.

Lots still to look forward to as we move into Black Friday tomorrow and over the weekend. Upcoming titles include seasons 1 through 5 of Young Sheldon, Frybread Face and Me, and a sprinkling of new Netflix Originals.

Now let’s dive into our top 4 picks of what’s new on Netflix before diving into the full list and today’s top 10s.

Featured Videos

What to Watch on Netflix for Thanksgiving 2023

Feast of the Seven Fishes (2019)

Rating: TV-14

Language: English

Genre: Comedy

Director: Robert Tinnell

Cast: Tony Bingham, Skyler Gisondo, Paul Ben-Victor

Writer: Robert Tinnell

Runtime: 99 min / 1h 39m

If you’re looking for a holiday-themed movie, then Feast of the Seven Fishes made its Netflix debut just yesterday.

What can you expect from the movie from Shout! Studios? Here’s the official synopsis:

“The Oliverio family readies its Feast of the Seven Fishes, an Italian Christmas tradition stretching back to the old country.”

As you may have heard over the past few days, Skyler Gisondo has also just landed a huge new role in the upcoming rebooted DC universe, landing a role in Superman: Legacy as Jimmy Olsen.

Minari (2020)

Rating: PG-13

Language: Korean

Genre: Drama

Director: Lee Isaac Chung

Cast: Steven Yeun, Yeri Han, Alan Kim

Writer: Lee Isaac Chung

Runtime: 115 min / 1h 55m

Netflix has been picking up A24 movies left and right over the past couple of months, with November seeing a bunch of new titles from the indie distributor showing up on the platform.

Making its Netflix debut is an excellent Steven Yeun-led drama about a Korean family testing their resilience after planting their roots on an unstable Arkansas farm.

The movie scooped an Oscar and holds a 98% on RottenTomatoes.

Leo (2023)

Rating: PG

Language: English

Genre: Animation, Comedy, Family

Director: Robert Marianetti, Robert Smigel, David Wachtenheim

Cast: Adam Sandler, Bill Burr, Cecily Strong

Writer: Robert Smigel, Adam Sandler, Paul Sado

Runtime: 102 min / 1h 42m

You may have seen Leo this morning in the Macy’s parade, with the new Adam Sandler-led animated movie dropping earlier this week.

In our slightly later-than-planned review published yesterday (thanks, Netflix!), we gave the movie a 4-star rating, concluding:

“In a solid year for Netflix animated films (The Magician’s Elephant, Nimona), Leo holds its own. Sandler, Burr, & company make for a top-notch voice cast and the life lessons from well-developed characters make for an enjoyable movie for kids 7 to 75.”

Squid Game: The Challenge (Season 1 – Batch 1)

Number of episodes: 10

Rating: TV-14

Language: English

Genre: Game-Show, Reality-TV

Cast: Michael Van Wijk, Deandre Sipthekid Smith, Theresa Sherron

Runtime: 57 mins

Having shot to the number 1 spot in the Netflix top 10s yesterday (no surprise there) we’re predicting big numbers for this reality show spin-off to the hit Korean title. It sees a few hundred competitors face off in challenges akin to those seen on the show in the chance of winning a huge prize.

Remember that the series is being released over the course of three weeks. We got five episodes this week and we’ll get four more next week ahead of the finale dropping the week after that.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix So Far This Week

14 New Movies Added This Week So Far

A Walk in the Woods (2015) – R – English – A travel writer decides to hike the Appalachian Trail and enlists his long-estranged best friend, a wisecracking recovering alcoholic, to tag along.

– R – English – A travel writer decides to hike the Appalachian Trail and enlists his long-estranged best friend, a wisecracking recovering alcoholic, to tag along. An Instant Dad (2023) – TV-PG – English – When a serial bachelor’s 10-year-old daughter suddenly appears on his doorstep, he must open his heart and learn to be a father.

– TV-PG – English – When a serial bachelor’s 10-year-old daughter suddenly appears on his doorstep, he must open his heart and learn to be a father. Crime Diaries: The Celebrity Stylist (2023) – TV-MA – Spanish – When a celebrity stylist is found stabbed to death next to his mother, a young detective is given 20 days to solve the case. Inspired by true events.

– TV-MA – Spanish – When a celebrity stylist is found stabbed to death next to his mother, a young detective is given 20 days to solve the case. Inspired by true events. Dampyr (2022) – R – English – During the Balkan war, a human with vampire blood harnesses his powers to confront an entity formidable enough to threaten mortals and immortals alike.

– R – English – During the Balkan war, a human with vampire blood harnesses his powers to confront an entity formidable enough to threaten mortals and immortals alike. Feast of the Seven Fishes (2019) – TV-14 – English – Aspiring artist Tony’s blossoming crush on Ivy Leaguer Beth gets put to the test when she joins his boisterous Italian American family’s holiday meal.

– TV-14 – English – Aspiring artist Tony’s blossoming crush on Ivy Leaguer Beth gets put to the test when she joins his boisterous Italian American family’s holiday meal. Greater (2016) – PG – English – Faith and determination transform a talentless football player at the University of Arkansas into an All-American in this inspiring true story.

– PG – English – Faith and determination transform a talentless football player at the University of Arkansas into an All-American in this inspiring true story. I Don’t Expect Anyone to Believe Me (2023) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Spanish – A writer’s career — and entire life — suddenly goes off script when he falls prey to a dangerous web of criminals right before moving to Barcelona.

– TV-MA – Spanish – A writer’s career — and entire life — suddenly goes off script when he falls prey to a dangerous web of criminals right before moving to Barcelona. Leo (2023) Netflix Original – PG – English – Adam Sandler is a lizard named Leo in this coming-of-age musical comedy about the last year of elementary school as seen through the eyes of a class pet.

– PG – English – Adam Sandler is a lizard named Leo in this coming-of-age musical comedy about the last year of elementary school as seen through the eyes of a class pet. Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man and The Pool (2023) Netflix Original – TV-14 – English – Comedian Mike Birbiglia dives headlong into mortality, medical tests, nature’s pillows and an overchlorinated YMCA pool in this candid one-man show.

– TV-14 – English – Comedian Mike Birbiglia dives headlong into mortality, medical tests, nature’s pillows and an overchlorinated YMCA pool in this candid one-man show. Minari (2020) – PG-13 – Korean

– PG-13 – Korean Pulimada (2023) – TV-MA – Malayalam – After being left at the altar, an embittered police officer preys on a stranded tourist — while a deadly tiger in the area adds another layer of menace.

– TV-MA – Malayalam – After being left at the altar, an embittered police officer preys on a stranded tourist — while a deadly tiger in the area adds another layer of menace. Stamped from the Beginning (2023) Netflix Original – R – English – Using innovative animation and expert insights, this documentary based on Ibram X. Kendi’s bestseller explores the history of racist ideas in America.

– R – English – Using innovative animation and expert insights, this documentary based on Ibram X. Kendi’s bestseller explores the history of racist ideas in America. The Ladies with Style (2022) – TV-14 – English – This documentary follows a soccer team in South Africa on their journey to the final game of the first CAF Women’s Champions League tournament in 2021.

– TV-14 – English – This documentary follows a soccer team in South Africa on their journey to the final game of the first CAF Women’s Champions League tournament in 2021. The Man from Nowhere (2010) – R – Korean – Tae-Sik is a widower with a mysterious past. When a young girl he befriends is kidnapped by a vicious drug gang, Tae-Sik rushes to save her.

5 New TV Series Added This Week So Far

High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America (Season 2) Netflix Original – TV-14 – English – Black food is American food. Chef and writer Stephen Satterfield traces the delicious, moving throughlines from Africa to Texas in this docuseries.

– TV-14 – English – Black food is American food. Chef and writer Stephen Satterfield traces the delicious, moving throughlines from Africa to Texas in this docuseries. My Daemon (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-14 – Japanese – To save his mother, a kind-hearted boy and his tiny daemon friend set out on a journey across post-apocalyptic Japan as dark forces close in.

– TV-14 – Japanese – To save his mother, a kind-hearted boy and his tiny daemon friend set out on a journey across post-apocalyptic Japan as dark forces close in. My Little Pony: Make Your Mark (Chapter 6) Netflix Original – TV-Y – English – Welcome back to Equestria, where pony magic is everywhere. With friends Zipp, Sunny, Izzy, Pipp and Hitch leading the way, adventure is sure to follow!

– TV-Y – English – Welcome back to Equestria, where pony magic is everywhere. With friends Zipp, Sunny, Izzy, Pipp and Hitch leading the way, adventure is sure to follow! Shahs of Sunset (2 Seasons) – TV-14 – English – A group of Iranian American friends tries to balance tradition and family with the dramatic excesses of life in LA’s flamboyant fast lane.

– TV-14 – English – A group of Iranian American friends tries to balance tradition and family with the dramatic excesses of life in LA’s flamboyant fast lane. Squid Game: The Challenge (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly) Netflix Original – TV-14 – English – Immersed in the world of “Squid Game,” 456 real players put their skills — and character — to the ultimate test for a life-changing $4.56 million prize.

Top 10 Movies and Series on Netflix for November 23rd, 2023

# TV Shows Movies 1 Squid Game: The Challenge Leo 2 Matt Rife: Natural Selection Best. Christmas. Ever! 3 The Crown Lone Survivor 4 Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man and the Pool The Killer 5 First Wives Club Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse 6 All the Light We Cannot See Minions 7 Scott Pilgrim Takes Off Real Steel 8 Escaping Twin Flames See You On Venus 9 The Railway Men A Walk in the Woods 10 Shane Gillis: Beautiful Dogs Trolls

What are you watching on Netflix for Thanksgiving? Let us know in the comments below. We’ll be back over the weekend with lots more top Thanksgiving picks.