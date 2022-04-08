‘The Whisper Man’ From Russo Brothers Eying Release at Netflix

Alex North’s critically acclaimed thriller The Whisper Man has been slowly worked on behind the scenes for a number of years after it was optioned by the Russo Brothers in 2018. We’re now hearing that the project is tied to Netflix.

First released in August 2019, The Whisper Man was optioned by The Russo Brothers the summer before it was even released. It comes from British author Alex North who has enjoyed success with books like Afraid of the Light and The Shadows.

ScreenDaily was first to report on the book being optioned four years ago adding that “AGBO president of production Mike Larocca (pictured far left next to Joe and Anthony Russo, and Todd Makurath) and vice-president Malcolm Gray will serve as executive producers.”

When the book was optioned author Alex North said: “As an enormous fan of Joe and Anthony Russo’s film-making, I am absolutely delighted to be working with AGBO to bring The Whisper Man to the screen. I can’t imagine a better home for it.”

Now, coming up on four years later, we’ve learned that the project is currently being eyed for development and subsequent release at Netflix. A new filing seen by What’s on Netflix tied the project to Netflix as of February 2022.

What’s The Whisper Man about?

Here’s a rough idea of what you can expect thanks to a synopsis provided by GoodReads:

“In this dark, suspenseful thriller, Alex North weaves a multi-generational tale of a father and son caught in the crosshairs of an investigation to catch a serial killer preying on a small town. After the sudden death of his wife, Tom Kennedy believes a fresh start will help him and his young son Jake heal. A new beginning, a new house, a new town: Featherbank. But Featherbank has a dark past. Twenty years ago, a serial killer abducted and murdered five residents. Until Frank Carter was finally caught, he was nicknamed “The Whisper Man,” for he would lure his victims out by whispering at their windows at night.”

Netflix has a history with ABGO

ABGO has already teamed with Netflix on a number of projects so far. Their most notable title for Netflix so far has been Extraction which is due a sequel with Chris Hemsworth returning. Filming just wrapped on that.

They also exclusively released Mosul onto the platform and their upcoming movie The Gray Man is possibly one of our most anticipated and possibly one of the most expensive releases of 2022.

Of course, the Russo Brothers pair also worked on Arrested Development and Community both streaming on Netflix around the world right now.

The Whisper Man is among a number of projects AGBO have optioned in recent years that have yet to find distribution partners. Battle of the Planets, All Fun and Games, and The Last Neanderthal are among them.

Are you looking forward to this adaptation of The Whisper Man coming to Netflix? Let us know in the comments down below.