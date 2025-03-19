‘Adolescence’ Is A Certified Netflix Hit; Here’s How It Compares To Other Shows

Welcome to your weekly rundown of the biggest stories from Netflix’s top 10 hourly figures drop for the week ending March 16th, 2025. Only a few big stories this week but the major success of the entire bunch is undoubtedly

1. Adolescence is a hit.

Before we get into The Electric State, let’s talk about the real event of the week: the release of the British series Adolescence, filmed entirely in a single continuous shot. Beyond the technical feat, critics have unanimously praised the show, and on IMDb, it holds an impressive 8.4/10 rating. It’s taken social media, particularly in the United Kingdom but also around the globe.

The good news is that the show’s undeniable quality hasn’t gone unnoticed by subscribers—it has just achieved the best launch for a new English-language series released on a Thursday, surpassing Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story. Not bad at all!

One clarification: the series is relatively short and easy to binge, which could lead to a quicker drop in viewership in the coming weeks. However, word of mouth should kick in, and we’ll see next week how well it holds up.

In any case, this is yet another success for Netflix UK, which continues to be one of the best teams within Netflix—consistently delivering critically and commercially successful, bold, and well-executed projects. They helped out Netflix’s slate massively following the 2023 strikes and continue to deliver. Netflix US should really take note.

And there are definitely some lessons to be learned (not for me—I’ve been saying this forever) from a week where a $320M blockbuster, pushed with relentless marketing, crashes, and burns, while a small British series with no major stars and little promotion smashes records.

One comparison we’ll be keeping an eye on is how Adolescence performs against Baby Reindeer, Netflix’s 2024 British success, which took a little while to gain traction in the Top 10s before briefly appearing in Netflix’s all-time most-watched list.

2. The Electric State short-circuits.

What a cold shower for The Electric State! With only 25.2M CVEs in 3 days, the new film by the Russo brothers, starring Millie Bobby Brown and Chris Pratt, flops by achieving only the 32nd best launch for a U.S. Netflix film released on a Friday—just ahead of Rebel Moon, which was not exactly a hit.

With such a start, it’s impossible for the film to finish in Netflix’s all-time Top 10—which, for a movie estimated at $320 million, is quite the embarrassment. A few key takeaways from this industrial disaster: Quality (or the lack thereof) has consequences, and no amount of marketing can guarantee incredible numbers if the quality isn’t there.

My hypothesis is that the promotional campaign drew people to the film, but it simply wasn’t good enough to keep them watching until the end or to encourage word-of-mouth recommendations—hence the very mediocre numbers.

I can’t resist sharing the headline from TUDUM’s article on the Top 10. The Netflix-run site claims The Electric State “energizes.” The film “energizes” about as much as solar panels on a cloudy night, which is less than the spinning machine among Netflix PR people, that’s for sure.

3. Counterattack

Let’s take a look at the Mexican film Counterattack, which is shattering the glass ceiling for Netflix’s Latin American films by setting a new and quite impressive 14-day record—nearly doubling the previous one. And Netflix Mexico is on fire! They’ve placed two films in the Top 5 in the past few months, proving they’re on a roll.

That's it for this week's top 10 report