David Fincher and Quentin Tarantino’s unlikely collaboration has officially arrived in IMAX theaters ahead of its big Netflix streaming debut next month, and as you’d expect from anything set in Tarantino’s world, the music is doing some serious heavy lifting. Below, we’ve put together our soundtrack guide for The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth, including the original score details, standout needle drops, and every song we’ve been able to confirm in the movie so far.

Just as Once Upon a Time in Hollywood used KHJ radio and 1969 pop to bring its version of L.A. to life, The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth tunes the dial to KRLA and leans headfirst into the sound of Los Angeles radio in 1977—current hits and golden oldies alike. Responding to complaints that the song choices were too familiar, Fincher put it bluntly in a recent interview: “It’s supposed to sound like 1977 – on the radio!” The result is a car radio that works as the film’s unofficial second narrator.

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According to Netflix’s production notes, obtained by What’s on Netflix, Tarantino’s script came loaded with specific song choices, but he was happy for Fincher to go his own way, and the production set itself one firm rule: nothing released after 1977. Fincher also admits the film’s music budget was the biggest of any movie he’s been involved with. To get the sound right, longtime Fincher sound designer Ren Klyce went a step further than digital trickery, broadcasting the songs through a real AM transmitter and re-recording them off vintage radio speakers so they’d sound like they were genuinely coming out of Cliff’s dashboard.

Who Composed the Original Score for The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth?

No surprises here for Fincher fans: the original score comes courtesy of Oscar winners Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross. Their involvement was first rumored in October when their names were spotted on the film’s theatrical poster, before being officially confirmed in early November.

Best known outside of Fincher’s orbit for projects like Challengers, Queer, Bones and All, Soul, and the HBO series Watchmen, the duo have now scored six consecutive David Fincher features—following The Social Network, The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, Gone Girl, Mank, and The Killer. Rather than leaning into the icy electronics of some of their past pairings, Reznor and Ross deliver an L.A. noir-flavored score built around muted trumpet, vibraphone, and a slightly sleazy wah-wah guitar that sits between the film’s wall-to-wall needle drops.

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As for when you can listen: Netflix Music released the standalone score title track, “The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth,” digitally on November 25, 2026 to coincide with the movie’s IMAX launch, and it’s available to stream and download now. A full soundtrack or score album hasn’t been announced yet, though we’re hoping one arrives in time for the movie’s December 23 Netflix premiere. (Worth noting: a handful of songs listed in the end credits only pop up briefly in the film itself, so fingers crossed a full album gives fans a proper listen.)

Standout Needle Drops & Music Highlights

Before we dive into the full tracklist, there are a few needle drops that have been getting plenty of chatter coming out of the IMAX screenings:

“Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap” – AC/DC: Blasting over the film’s muddy, engine-roaring figure-eight demolition derby sequence.

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“Tightrope” – Electric Light Orchestra: One of the cues singled out in early reviews, this sprightly rocker plays over one of the film’s most violent scenes. Fincher wanted the song to feel like it had “metastasized,” so Reznor and Ross wrote subtly out-of-tune synth drones that sit underneath ELO to make a familiar track feel dangerous.

One of the cues singled out in early reviews, this sprightly rocker plays over one of the film’s most violent scenes. Fincher wanted the song to feel like it had “metastasized,” so Reznor and Ross wrote subtly out-of-tune synth drones that sit underneath ELO to make a familiar track feel dangerous. “Show and Tell” – Al Wilson: The song that opens the movie. Fincher says he’d always loved it, but it was seeing the album cover that convinced him it had to be in the film.

The song that opens the movie. Fincher says he’d always loved it, but it was seeing the album cover that convinced him it had to be in the film. “Yes Sir, I Can Boogie” – Baccara: The 1977 disco hit is what the Verdusco brothers are listening to as they tail Hot Rod, cutting against Reznor and Ross’s ominous score.

The 1977 disco hit is what the Verdusco brothers are listening to as they tail Hot Rod, cutting against Reznor and Ross’s ominous score. “It’s a Shame” – The Spinners: Plays a key romantic role as the track Cliff calls in to dedicate on the radio to Elizabeth Debicki’s talent agent, Karen Crosby.

Plays a key romantic role as the track Cliff calls in to dedicate on the radio to Elizabeth Debicki’s talent agent, Karen Crosby. “I Feel Love” – Donna Summer & “Best of My Love” – The Emotions: Two essential 1977 disco-soul juggernauts that anchor the movie squarely in its era (alongside Hot Chocolate’s silky “You Sexy Thing” ).

Two essential 1977 disco-soul juggernauts that anchor the movie squarely in its era (alongside Hot Chocolate’s silky ). “Year of the Cat” – Al Stewart: Keeping things spoiler-free here, this classic sets the tone for the film’s shocking finale.

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“To Know Him Is to Love Him” – The Teddy Bears: Early in the film, Cliff calls KRLA to dedicate a song to his father, Gus (Peter Weller), but won’t tell him which one. We only find out at the very end.

Early in the film, Cliff calls KRLA to dedicate a song to his father, Gus (Peter Weller), but won’t tell him which one. We only find out at the very end. “Lowdown” – Boz Scaggs: Smooth yacht rock perfection to carry you out over the end credits.

List of Songs Featured in The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth

Here is the breakdown of every licensed song we’ve been able to confirm in the movie so far. With no official soundtrack album yet, we’ll keep this list updated as more are identified:

Tightrope – Electric Light Orchestra

– Electric Light Orchestra Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap – AC/DC

– AC/DC I Feel Love – Donna Summer

– Donna Summer Best of My Love – The Emotions

– The Emotions You Sexy Thing – Hot Chocolate

– Hot Chocolate Year of the Cat – Al Stewart

– Al Stewart Lowdown – Boz Scaggs

– Boz Scaggs It’s a Shame – The Spinners

– The Spinners Soul Finger – The Bar-Kays

– The Bar-Kays War – Edwin Starr

– Edwin Starr I’ve Never Found a Girl (To Love Me Like You Do) – Eddie Floyd

– Eddie Floyd Frankenstein – The Edgar Winter Group

– The Edgar Winter Group Shooting Star – Bad Company

– Bad Company Love’s Theme – The Love Unlimited Orchestra

– The Love Unlimited Orchestra Jackie Blue – The Ozark Mountain Daredevils

– The Ozark Mountain Daredevils Ballroom Blitz – Sweet

– Sweet Scorpio – Dennis Coffey & The Detroit Guitar Band

– Dennis Coffey & The Detroit Guitar Band More, More, More – Andrea True Connection

– Andrea True Connection Young Hearts Run Free – Candi Staton

– Candi Staton Se A Cabo – Santana

– Santana Can’t Take My Eyes Off You – Frankie Valli

– Frankie Valli Peter Gunn Theme – Emerson, Lake & Palmer

– Emerson, Lake & Palmer Wham Bam Shang-A-Lang – Silver

– Silver Lady Bump – Penny McLean

– Penny McLean Feels So Good – Chuck Mangione

– Chuck Mangione Rhapsody in Blue – Walter Murphy

– Walter Murphy Fanfare for the Common Man – Emerson, Lake & Palmer

– Emerson, Lake & Palmer Confessin’ a Feeling – Sly, Slick and Wicked

– Sly, Slick and Wicked Release Me – Engelbert Humperdinck

– Engelbert Humperdinck Yes Sir, I Can Boogie – Baccara

– Baccara Violent Love – Koko Taylor

– Koko Taylor Race with the Devil – Gene Vincent & His Blue Caps

– Gene Vincent & His Blue Caps Misty Blue – Dorothy Moore

– Dorothy Moore I Just Want to Be Your Everything – Andy Gibb

– Andy Gibb Working the Midnight Shift – Donna Summer

– Donna Summer I Wanna Be Loved – Ricky Nelson

– Ricky Nelson To Know Him Is to Love Him – The Teddy Bears

– The Teddy Bears Fly, Robin, Fly – Silver Convention

– Silver Convention Show and Tell – Al Wilson

– Al Wilson Gloom, Despair and Agony on Me – Bud Wingard

– Bud Wingard Beale Street Blues – Lu Watters’ Yerba Buena Jazz Band

– Lu Watters’ Yerba Buena Jazz Band Daddy Do – Lu Watters’ Yerba Buena Jazz Band

– Lu Watters’ Yerba Buena Jazz Band Firechief Rag – Firehouse Five Plus Two

– Firehouse Five Plus Two Papa Dip – Turk Murphy’s Jazz Band

Classic Movie & TV Themes Featured in the Film

True to Quentin Tarantino’s DNA, The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth also sneaks in a bunch of classic film and television themes and score cues—often tucked into background TV broadcasts or movies-within-the-movie, so keep your ears peeled for these:

Police Woman (Main Title) – Morton Stevens

– Morton Stevens “Journey Through the Castle, Part 1” (from Where Eagles Dare) – Ron Goodwin

– Ron Goodwin “The Real Easy Dog” (from The Rockford Files) – Mike Post & Pete Carpenter

– Mike Post & Pete Carpenter “Chicken Little Is a Little Chicken” (from The Rockford Files) – Mike Post & Pete Carpenter

– Mike Post & Pete Carpenter The Comancheros (Main Title) – Elmer Bernstein

– Elmer Bernstein Guns of the Magnificent Seven (Main Title) – Elmer Bernstein

– Elmer Bernstein The Rifleman (Main Title)

“A Windy Murder and Finale” – Daniel Amfitheatrof

– Daniel Amfitheatrof “Desert Sands” – Paul Dunlap

– Paul Dunlap “WB Shield” – The Warner Bros. Studio Orchestra

What Songs Were in the Trailers?

A few tracks you may remember from the marketing campaign don’t appear in our list above. The first trailer was set to Led Zeppelin’s “Black Dog,” while the red band second trailer used Kool & the Gang’s “Hollywood Swinging.” Emerson, Lake & Palmer’s take on the “Peter Gunn Theme,” which does feature in the movie, also soundtracked the Super Bowl teaser.

Have you caught The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth in IMAX yet, or are you holding out for the December 23 Netflix drop? Either way, what’s your favorite needle drop from the tracklist? Let us know in the comments down below, and check out more of our Netflix soundtrack guides.