Between the Christmas movie avalanche and a handful of big-name releases, plenty of great new Netflix titles got buried in November. Here are five worth going back for.

November is always one of the busiest months of the year on Netflix, and 2026 was no different. Jessica Chastain’s Heartland, the return of Black Doves, The Altruists, the animated musical Steps, and a new festive movie seemingly every other day meant there was very little oxygen left for anything else.

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That’s a problem, because some of the month’s best releases were the ones that got the least attention. Below, we’ve picked out five new arrivals from November that didn’t trouble the top of the charts but absolutely deserve a spot on your watchlist. As it happens, not one of them comes from Hollywood.

Toos: The Van der Valk Kidnapping

Cast: Frank Lammers, Lies Visschedijk, Juda Goslinga Genre: True Crime, Drama | Episodes: 6 Added to Netflix: November 26th

Dropping on Thanksgiving, right as The Hunting Wives returned and everyone was busy with turkey and football, this Dutch limited series never stood much of a chance of getting noticed outside the Netherlands. That’s a real shame, because it’s one of the best things Netflix released all month.

The six-parter dramatizes the 1982 kidnapping of Toos van der Valk, wife of hotel magnate Gerrit van der Valk, who was held for 20 days. Netflix even timed the release to land 44 years to the day after she was taken. Frank Lammers, who most of you will know as Ferry Bouman from Undercover, plays Gerrit and is about as far from Ferry as he’s ever been. Lies Visschedijk is just as good as Toos, and Juda Goslinga gets the fun role as the detective who moves into the family hotel posing as “Cousin Cor.”

Our reviewer Carlo van Remortel handed it a 4.5/5 in his full review, calling it a “refreshingly understated thriller.” It does take an episode or so to get going, but stick with it. The finale is worth it.

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Allen

Directors: Daley Pearson, Jeffrey Walker Cast: T.J. Power, Charlotte Nicdao, Josh Helman, Emily Barclay, Benedict Hardie Genre: Adventure, Drama, Family | Rating: TV-14 Added to Netflix: November 12th

You know Ludo Studio even if you don’t know the name. They’re the Brisbane outfit behind Bluey, and Allen is their first live-action feature. Despite that pedigree, it opened with just 3.5 million views and 5th place on the English film chart in its first week, stuck behind Heartland and a pile of Christmas movies.

The movie follows Petey, a grown man who has never really grown up, and the alien who comes back into his life years after they first met as kids in 1998. It’s a film about grief, friendship, and the bits of childhood we refuse to give up, and it wears its E.T. influences proudly.

The real star is Allen himself. He’s a practical puppet with VFX layered on top, which means the cast is acting opposite something that’s physically there, and you can feel the difference. Not every joke lands, and it can’t quite decide whether it’s a comedy or a coming-of-age drama, which is why we landed on a 3/5 in our review. But family movies this handmade and this personal don’t come along often, and it’s a perfect pick for the holiday break.

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Murder in Galicia

Director: Carlos Sedes Cast: Tristán Ulloa, Miguel Borines, Fernando Fraga, Carlos Blanco Genre: True Crime, Drama | Episodes: 3 Added to Netflix: November 13th

Spain has given Netflix some monster hits over the past couple of years, but this three-parter wasn’t one of them. It pulled in 2.8 million views over its first three days, good for 7th on the non-English TV chart and a long way behind where the likes of Two Graves and The Gardener started.

Don’t let the numbers put you off. Based on a real 2015 case, the series stars Tristán Ulloa as a Civil Guard sergeant looking into a brutal attack on a 60-year-old woman in a small Galician town. Her husband blames robbers. The sergeant isn’t so sure.

What sets it apart from the usual ripped-from-the-headlines fare is how quiet it is. There’s barely any music, no cheap twists, and far more interest in how the system failed than in the crime itself. Florian Etcheverry gave it 4/5 and called it the best Spanish series of the year in our review. At three episodes, you can knock it out in an evening, and the companion documentary Unprotected: Murder in Galicia is there if you want the real story afterward.

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Bass X Machina

Creator: LeSean Thomas Cast: Brian Tyree Henry, Janelle Monáe, Tati Gabrielle, Cree Summer, Chaske Spencer Genre: Adult Animation, Western, Sci-Fi Added to Netflix: November 3rd

If any show this month deserved better, it’s this one. Bass X Machina arrived to a perfect Rotten Tomatoes score from early reviews and then missed Netflix’s global top 10s entirely. FlixPatrol had it charting in just eight countries, almost all of them in the Caribbean, with no showing at all in the US or UK.

Sadly, that’s becoming a familiar story for adult animation on Netflix, where Blue Eye Samurai and Haunted Hotel are the exceptions rather than the rule. It’s hard to pin this one on the show itself but rather a larger trend. How Netflix fixes this is an article for another day.

Created by LeSean Thomas (Yasuke, Cannon Busters) and animated by Studio Mir, the series takes its inspiration from the real-life Deputy U.S. Marshal Bass Reeves and drops him into a lawless steampunk West crawling with outlaws, machines, and supernatural threats. Brian Tyree Henry voices Bass, a father pushed into becoming judge, jury, and executioner to protect his family, with Janelle Monáe and Tati Gabrielle among the supporting cast. Throw in a score from Monáe’s Wondaland collaborators Roman GianArthur and Nate Wonder, and you’ve got one of the most distinctive things Netflix has put out all year. If we want more swings like this, it needs the views.

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Fool Night

Studios: Shaft, Sunrise Based on: The manga by Kasumi Yasuda Genre: Anime, Sci-Fi, Mystery Added to Netflix: November 26th

Another Thanksgiving casualty. Fool Night landed on the same day as Toos and the return of The Hunting Wives, and with very little fanfare for a show that pairs two of the most respected studios in anime.

The setup is as bleak as they come. Decades after thick clouds blotted out the sun and wiped out most plant life, the terminally ill can volunteer to be turned into plants to keep the oxygen flowing. Toshiro Kamiya, a young man drowning in debt, signs up for the procedure and comes out the other side able to talk to plants. That lands him a job as a detective of sorts, tracking down specific plants for the families they left behind, all while a serial killer is on the loose and the city simmers with class unrest.

It sounds relentlessly grim, and at times it is, but there’s a streak of dark humor running through it that fans of Chainsaw Man creator Tatsuki Fujimoto will feel right at home with. It also looks incredible. Rafael Motamayor gave it 4/5 in our review, praising how it uses its cyberpunk setting to actually say something rather than just bathe everything in neon.

Watch the trailer

What did you watch on Netflix in November that more people should be talking about? Let us know in the comments down below.