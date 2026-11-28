The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth sees David Fincher taking Quentin Tarantino’s suave, charming stuntman side-character—played once again by Brad Pitt—and giving him the limelight in a sun-baked hustler noir that captures the grit of 1977 disco-era Hollywood. Throughout the film, a mystery unravels around two Filipino hitmen, Eddie (Matt Groove) and Fernando (JB Tadena) Verdusco, who start terrorizing unsuspecting folks across Los Angeles—leading to an explosive showdown with Booth at a classic restaurant right across the street from Paramount Studios.

The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth is now playing in over 500 IMAX locations worldwide for an exclusive two-week run, ahead of its global Netflix debut on December 23rd, 2026.

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Warning: The following section contains spoilers. Proceed with caution!

What happens to Cliff at the end of the movie? Does he actually live or die? How does he get tangled up with the Verduscos in the first place? Here’s our full breakdown of The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth ending explained.

Note: Given that the script derived from a much bigger story that Quentin Tarantino is releasing in the form of a new novel by the end of the year, some of these questions may be answered by then or the items we’ve listed below might get more context/meat from the writer himself. Stay tuned!

Why did the Verdusco brothers come to Hollywood?

As Cliff learns during a beachside meeting with TV star Charlie Peters (Scott Caan), the entire mess began during a drunken bender in Manila while Charlie was shooting a movie in the Philippines. Going through a rough patch with his wife, Toni Peters (Carla Gugino), Charlie partied with Eddie and Fernando Verdusco and vented that he wished he could just kill her.

The brothers took his drunken rambling literally and agreed to fly to America to murder Toni for $200,000. By the time they arrived in Los Angeles, however, Charlie and Toni had patched things up. When Charlie tried to call off the hit, the Verduscos refused—demanding their money or promising someone was getting whacked either way. To prove they meant business, they ambushed Charlie’s blaxploitation co-star, Roderick “Hot Rod” Harrison (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II), in broad daylight, leaving him severely beaten with broken bones the night before Charlie begged Cliff for help.

Cliff initially hesitates to get dragged into Charlie’s mess, until he learns who the target is: Cliff used to date Toni Peters himself, and still has a soft spot for her.

What does Cliff do with the money?

At first, Cliff proposes a clean payout—telling Charlie to offer the brothers half of what they came for ($100,000), plus $20,000 for his own fixer fee. Once he hears about the brutal ambush on Hot Rod, though, that lawless style of business doesn’t fly with Booth. He tells Charlie to keep his cash and promises he’ll handle the brothers himself.

A panicked Charlie insists on paying anyway, handing over the full sum in cash. Cliff takes the packaged money home. When Charlie’s talent agent—and Cliff’s new love interest—Karen Crosby (Elizabeth Debicki) calls asking why Charlie suddenly pulled such a large sum of cash, Cliff plays dumb and denies knowing anything about it. Before heading off to confront the brothers, Cliff stashes the $120,000 at home with a note for his father, Gus (Peter Weller): if he doesn’t make it back, Gus should use the money—just never deposit it in a bank.

How does Cliff confront the Verdusco brothers?

Charlie tells Cliff he’s scheduled to meet the brothers at Lucy’s El Adobe Cafe, the Melrose Avenue institution across from Paramount where Cliff works part-time as a bartender. Cliff arrives early, convinces the management and staff to clear out for the night, and holds down the restaurant solo.

When Eddie and Fernando arrive, Cliff turns on the charm and mixes them banana margaritas. Through casual conversation—and once they hear his name—the brothers realize Cliff is a legendary World War II hero in the Philippines, having enlisted at just 15 years old and earned a reputation during the war.

Just as everyone seems buddy-buddy, Cliff offers them shots—and draws a gun instead. He shoots Fernando, triggering a brutal, chaotic brawl with Eddie, who swings his signature sledgehammer, Esmeralda. During the shootout and scuffle, Eddie manages to set Cliff on fire, engulfing him in flames; thinking fast, Cliff shoots a nearby fish tank to douse himself.

Fernando regains consciousness, prompting Cliff to shoot him again, while a relentless Eddie keeps swinging Esmeralda and slices off the top half of Cliff’s index finger. Cliff finally overpowers the wounded Eddie, takes Esmeralda, and swings it down toward his face—cutting to a sudden freeze-frame and title card the split second before impact.

Is there a post-credits scene? (And does Cliff Booth actually survive?)

There isn’t a traditional post-credits scene at the very end, but there is a crucial mid-credits scene. Cutting back outside a blazing Lucy’s El Adobe, the camera finds Cliff still alive inside the burning restaurant—covered in horrific burn marks and staring down at his severed finger—as he recites his favorite Hot Rod Harrison line from the fictional movie Soul Brothers Die Hard: “This don’t mean shit to me.”

While Cliff is technically still breathing when the screen fades out, Fincher and Tarantino intentionally leave his ultimate survival hanging in the smoke. That final quote brings the film full circle back to its opening scene, where Cliff mouthed the exact same line inside the New Beverly projection booth while watching Hot Rod’s character bleed out inside a fire. Throughout the movie, Cliff drifts through 1977 Hollywood like an indestructible pulp myth—so leaving him bleeding and burned inside a real inferno raises a darkly ironic question: did Cliff’s luck finally run out, or is he once again simply too stubborn to die?

See more in our gallery of first-look IMAX stills from the movie.

What happens to Karen Crosby, Charlie Peters, and Gus?

True to its abrupt freeze-frame finale, the movie doesn’t hand out tidy epilogues for the rest of the cast. With the Verdusco brothers eliminated, Charlie and Toni Peters are presumably safe, even if Charlie’s marriage and career remain built on a pile of secrets—while Hot Rod Harrison is left to recover from the brutal beating he took on Charlie’s behalf.

Cliff’s budding romance with Karen Crosby is left unresolved just as things were starting to heat up. As for Gus, Cliff’s contingency plan—leaving that $120,000 envelope behind—ensures his father is taken care of even if Cliff never walks out of Lucy’s.

Where is Rick Dalton throughout the movie?

If you were waiting for Leonardo DiCaprio to pop up, Cliff explains away his old boss and best friend’s absence early on. As Cliff tells several people throughout the movie, Rick Dalton eventually put on too much weight for Cliff to keep stunt-doubling for him. Rick has since moved to Australia with his wife to headline an Australian sitcom called Dingo Dan—which, according to Aussie-born Karen Crosby, is actually a pretty big hit Down Under.

Which Once Upon a Time in Hollywood characters make surprise cameos?

Even without DiCaprio, the movie sneaks in a few fun callbacks to Tarantino’s alternate 1969 timeline. Most notably, Margot Robbie makes a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it cameo as Sharon Tate in a TV commercial for Red Apple Cigarettes—confirming that eight years after Cliff and Rick stopped the Manson Family, Sharon is alive and well in 1977 Hollywood.

Eagle-eyed fans will also spot two other familiar faces from the 2019 original: Timothy Olyphant briefly reprises his role as actor James Stacy this time playing a Nazi, and Nicholas Hammond returns as TV director Sam Wanamaker.

Does the movie address whether Cliff killed his wife?

No—The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth sidesteps the mystery entirely. One of the biggest lingering questions from Once Upon a Time in Hollywood was whether Cliff intentionally murdered his wife, Billie (Rebecca Gayheart), with a harpoon gun on their boat—a detail Tarantino’s 2021 novelization later confirmed was true.

In Fincher’s follow-up, Billie isn’t mentioned at all. Still, for fans who know the lore, there’s a razor-sharp dark irony underneath the whole plot: Charlie Peters begs for help after drunkenly wishing his own wife dead, completely unaware he’s hiring a man haunted by the exact same rumors—and a man who used to date Toni himself.

What happened to Brandy, Cliff’s pit bull?

Fans hoping to see Cliff’s loyal, Manson-mauling pit bull from Once Upon a Time in Hollywood are out of luck. Brandy doesn’t appear in the sequel. With the story jumping eight years ahead to 1977—and Brandy already an older dog in 1969—she’s presumably passed away in the years since. Living with his gruff dad Gus in Marina del Rey, Cliff has traded the attack dog for a house cat.

What song plays at the end of The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth?

The end credits roll out to the slick, disco-era groove of Boz Scaggs’s 1976 classic, “Lowdown.”

Will there be another Cliff Booth movie?

As things stand, Netflix hasn’t announced another installment, and the odds look slim for now. Although Cliff’s ambiguous fate technically leaves the door cracked open—and Tarantino has previously floated ideas exploring Cliff’s World War II backstory—David Fincher recently admitted on The Big Picture podcast that The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth could even be his final feature film, noting he doesn’t have “as much patience as I once had.” (Fincher had previously been lined up to direct the Western crime thriller Bitterroot for Netflix.) For now, treat this as a one-off return to Tarantino’s 1970s Los Angeles rather than the start of a franchise.

What did you make of the ending of The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth? Do you think Cliff made it out of the fire? Let us know in the comments below.