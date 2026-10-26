Netflix Begins Filming ‘Jotadé’, New Spanish Crime Thriller Miniseries Starring Jose Coronado and Jaime Lorente

Netflix has officially rolled cameras on Jotadé, a new four-episode Spanish crime thriller adapted from Santiago Díaz’s best-selling novel of the same name. Isaac Díaz leads as the title character, with Aura Garrido, Jose Coronado and Jaime Lorente rounding out the main cast. Netflix has also released a batch of first-look images, which you’ll find below.

The announcement came via Netflix Spain on October 26th, 2026, with filming now underway. Jotadé joins an already packed slate of upcoming Spanish series headed to Netflix in 2026 and 2027.

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MOD Producciones is producing, with Fernando Bovaira producing and Guillem Vidal-Folch as executive producer. MOD is the same outfit behind Netflix’s recent Arturo Pérez-Reverte adaptation The Final Problem, which arrived in September 2026. Isa Sánchez (The Gardener) and Daniel Corpas write, and Daniel Calparsoro directs. Calparsoro previously helmed Bank Under Siege and the Luis Tosar thriller Salvador for Netflix.

What is Jotadé about?

The series adapts the first novel in Díaz’s Jotadé saga, published by Alfaguara in March 2025. The character first appeared in Díaz’s popular Indira Ramos trilogy before getting his own books, and a second novel, El amo, followed in March 2026, so there’s plenty of material should this first season land well.

Here’s how Netflix describes the series:

Jotadé is an unconventional cop: brash and irreverent, but also sharp, honest and deeply loyal to his colleagues and his Roma community. When he’s tasked with investigating a brutal crime that conceals a dangerous criminal network, he’ll have to take on an impossible mission for a policeman who has never learned how to keep a low profile.

Who is in the cast of Jotadé?

Isaac Díaz takes on the lead role, surrounded by some of the most recognizable faces in Spanish television:

Aura Garrido (The Ministry of Time, The Innocent) as Lucía

(The Ministry of Time, The Innocent) as Lucía Jose Coronado (The Final Problem, The Truthers) as Hilario Garza

(The Final Problem, The Truthers) as Hilario Garza Jaime Lorente (Money Heist, Elite) as Tony Garza

Coronado is fast becoming Netflix Spain’s go-to leading man. Beyond The Final Problem, he fronted July’s conspiracy thriller The Truthers and is part of the upcoming Nine Queens series alongside Garrido. The pair previously shared the screen in Netflix’s first Spanish-language Harlan Coben adaptation, The Innocent. Lorente, best known as Denver in Money Heist, last led a Netflix crime miniseries with 2024’s Iron Reign.

Completing the cast are María de Nati (Entrevías), Alberto Olmo (The Truthers), Melania Cruz, Carmen Avilés, Moreno Borja (One Hundred Years of Solitude), Rafaela León, Antonio Zafra and Álvaro Rico (Elite, The Gardener), with a special appearance from Javier Gutiérrez (The Asunta Case, 53 Sundays).

When will Jotadé be released on Netflix?

No release window has been given yet. With cameras only just rolling on a four-episode miniseries, we’d pencil in a release in the second half of 2027. For comparison, The Final Problem began filming in May 2025 and arrived in September 2026.

Are you looking forward to Jotadé on Netflix? Let us know in the comments.