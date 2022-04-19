‘Ultraman’ Season 3: Renewed for Final Season and Coming in 2023

After a long three-year wait, the Ultraman anime returned for its second season on Netflix. But, in rapid time, Netflix has already confirmed the renewal of the anime, which means Ultraman will return for a third and final season in 2023.

Ultraman is a Netflix Original anime series based on the manga of the same name by author Eiichi Shimizu and illustrator Tomohiro Shimoguchi. Without the Ultraman franchise, other shows/franchises of the Tokusatsu genre, such as Power Rangers, Kamen Rider, and VR Troopers may not exist today.

Now a distant memory, the legendary “Giant of Light” was believed to have left earth and returned to his home planet. However, his son, Shinjiro Hayata, discovers his father’s secret and takes on the mantle of Ultraman for himself.

What is the renewal status of Ultraman season 3?

Official renewal status: Renewed (Last Updated: 19/04/2022)

Soon after the release of the second season of Ultraman, Netflix confirmed that the anime has been renewed for a third and final season.

Renewal for a third and final season shouldn’t be surprising considering how popular the anime series is. Not to mention the Ultraman franchise itself is still extremely popular and has been for decades.

Anime titles struggle to make it into many top ten lists around the world, but since the return of Ultraman, the only two regions where the anime has seen top ten success have been Japan and Malaysia.

When is Ultraman season 3 coming to Netflix?

Fans questioned why the wait between the first and second season took three years, but it’s clear now that Production I.G. has been hard at work on both the second and third seasons of the anime. Thankfully, this means the wait between seasons 2 and 3 is dramatically reduced.

The only confirmation we have is that the series will return for its third and final season in 2023. An exact month hasn’t been given but we’d expect at the earliest is another April/Spring release.

Are you looking forward to the release of Ultraman season 3 on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!