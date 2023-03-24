All A24 Movies and Series on Netflix (And What’s Coming Soon)

A24 is the beloved movie and television studio/distributor currently flying high following their historic wins at the 2023 Oscars ceremony with Everything Everywhere All At Once. While many of their big theatrical movies aren’t on Netflix, many projects from the boutique studio are.

For the purpose of this article, however, we’re looking primarily at Netflix Original A24 projects. Many regions of Netflix receive A24 movies that get released theatrically, such as the United Kingdom carrying Midsommar at the time of publishing.

Netflix in the US used to carry A24 movies before A24 moved its first window deal to Showtime and a large portion of its back catalog to HBO Max.

Now, without further ado, here’s a look at A24 on Netflix:

A24 Projects Available on Netflix

Uncut Gems (2019)



Directors: Benny Safdie, Josh Safdie

Cast: Adam Sandler, Julia Fox, Idina Menzel

Note: A Netflix Original in all countries, excluding the United States

Netflix is the home of Adam Sandler, so it makes sense that it went out of its way to pick up the distribution rights to Uncut Gems, one of Sandlers best movies.

As our note above says, the movie remains a Netflix Original title in all regions except the United States. The US did stream the movie for a period but departed in May 2022.

Sandler will reunite with the Safdie Brothers in an upcoming full Netflix Original movie set to begin production in mid-2023.

Mo (Season 1)

Created by Mohammed “Mo” Amer and Ramy Youssef, Mo is a comedy series first released on Netflix in August 2022.

Set in Texas, the series follows a man on the breadline and doing what he must to make ends meet while he continues to fight for U.S. citizenship.

The series boasts a Certified Fresh 100% rating on RottenTomatoes, with the critical consensus for the series being: “Frequently hilarious while possessing an absorbing sense of place, Mo is a thoughtful depiction of the immigrant experience that is light on its feet.”

Despite not setting the top 10s on fire, Mo defied the odds and got a second and final season order at Netflix.

White Noise (2022)

Director: Noah Baumbach

Cast: Adam Driver, Greta Gerwig, Don Cheadle

Noah Baumbach turned Don DeLillo’s 1985 Novel into a dystopian drama released in both select theaters and on Netflix in late 2022.

Set in the 1980s, the story (which came remarkably close to imitating real-world news) follows the life of an academic and his family, whose lives change after an air contamination accident near their home in Ohio.

NBGG Pictures and Heyday Films produced the feature film for Netflix with the movie made “in association with A24.”

Netflix Comedy Stand-up Specials

A24 has produced several stand-up specials for Netflix over the years, including:

Ali Wong: Don Wong (2022)

Mo Amer: Mohammed in Texas (2021)

John Mulaney & the Sack Lunch Bunch (2019)

Anthony Jeselnik: Fire in the Maternity Ward (2019)

Reggie Watts: Spatial (2016)

Upcoming A24 Series and Movies on Netflix

Beef (Season 1)

Coming to Netflix: April 6th

Lee Sung Jin is behind this new comedy-drama that Steven Yeun and Ali Wong helm.

The story focuses on a road rage incident that leads two individuals down the path of revenge, with the pair feuding in the pettiest ways over ten episodes.

The Deepest Breath (2023)

From filmmaker Laura McGann, this new documentary feature first premiered at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival and will soon be headed to Netflix around the globe.

Per the official synopsis for the upcoming doc, here’s what you can expect:

“A champion freediver and expert safety diver seemed destined for one another despite the different paths they took to meet at the pinnacle of the freediving world.”

Survival of the Thickest (Season 1)

Coming to Netflix: TBD

Michelle Buteau and Danielle Sanchez-Witzel are behind this new comedy series for Netflix based on a book about a Black, plus-size, and newly single having to rebuild her life after a relationship goes awry.

The series was filmed in late 2022, but no release date has been set yet. If we had to guess, it’d be sometime in late 2023 or 2024.

Buteau will star as Mavis Beaumont, with the cast rounded out by Peppermint, Garcelle Beauvais, Tone Bell, Sarah Cooper, and Anissa Felix.

What’s been your favorite A24 project on Netflix so far? Let us know in the comments down below.