‘Vikings: Valhalla’ Season 3: Netflix Release Date Estimate & What We Know So Far

Vikings: Valhalla is returning for a third season on Netflix. Having wrapped filming before season 2 even dropped onto the service, we’ve got confirmation we’ll be headed back in 2024. Here’s everything you need to know about the third and potentially final season of Vikings: Valhalla.

Vikings: Valhalla is a Netflix Original historical drama created by Michael Hirst and a spin-off of the popular History Channel series Vikings. The series is produced by MGM Productions and was given a rare big upfront order when the show was initially ordered, which covered 24 episodes across three seasons.

The most recent season, season 2, dropped on Netflix globally on January 12th, 2023.

Now let’s dive into everything we know so far about season 3 of Vikings: Valhalla:

When is Vikings: Valhalla season 3 coming to Netflix?

In February 2023, Netflix confirmed that season 3 would return to Netflix sometime in 2024. Our best guess is that the series will drop in Q1 2024 (between January 1st and March 31st).

Like the previous two seasons, the third will also have eight episodes. The only director confirmed on season 3 so far is David Frazee.

It also released a short teaser trailer:

How well did season 2 of Vikings: Valhalla perform on Netflix?

Between January 8th and February 5th, season 2 picked up 150.84M hours viewed in the Netflix top 10s. The show spent precisely four weeks in Netflix’s top 10 hourly charts before bowing out.

Here’s how season 2 compares to season 1 in terms of hours viewed:

Week Number Season 1 Season 2 1 80,560,000 55,350,000 2 113,380,000 (+41%) 55,530,000 (+0%) 3 41,760,000 (-63%) 25,120,000 (-55%) 4 19,800,000 (-53%) 14,840,000 (-41%) 5 10,050,000 (-49%) –

As you can see, season 1 had a much bigger debut on Netflix, with week 1 of season 1 pulling in 45% more viewing hours.

We can track this drop in viewership more accurately using CVE viewership metrics (this is where we take the number of hours viewed and divide it by the runtime of the show).

What can we expect from Vikings: Valhalla season 3?

Due to the series’ extreme number of historical inaccuracies, we’ll make a few guesses to understand where the series could lead in season 3.

On the record, Jeb Stuart teased, “Season three is very exciting and my Vikings get out of Scandinavia, so we have lots of great surprises and stories for season three.”

Netflix Tudum also teased season 3 would feature “even more bloodbaths and beards as the battle over Norway continues.”

Leif discovers Vinland

There is no recorded history of Leif ever spending time in Constantinople; however, with his brief romance with Mariam, she has left all of her belongings to the Greenlander. This is likely how he will fund his return to Greenland, ultimately taking him to North America.

However, if all of this is achievable in one season remains to be seen.

Harald joins the Varangian Guard

During this period of Harald’s life, he joined the elite Varangian Guard, composed of mighty warriors mostly from Northern Europe. They were the personal bodyguard of the Byzantine Emporer, and Harald was one of the guard’s most famous warriors. Harald served the Emporer for many years and saw lots of fighting across many of the frontiers of the Empire. In the process, Harald became extremely wealthy, funding his aims to return to Norway and claim his right as its king.

Harald leaves Constantinople

Harald served the Byzantine Emporer for several years, and most of the riches he made were sent to Yaroslav the Wise who acted as a safe keeper of his fortune. His departure from the city was less than smooth as Empress Zoe had not permitted Harald to leave. However, Harald would escape unscathed, and return to the Yaroslav to collect his fortune.

Freydis, keeper of the faith

After defeating Olaf, and returning King Svein to Kattegat, Freydis has secured a fragile peace with the Christians and kept the location of Jomsborg a secret. What the future holds for Freydis and the residents of Jomsborg remains unclear. However, her son, Harald, a fictional character, is not one of the known sons of Harald in recorded history.

Freydis sailed west in the sagas and joined one of the settlements in Vinland. However, the saga of the Greenlanders results in her being disgraced, and all of her ancestors are ill-thought of. However, in the saga of Erik the Red, a violent confrontation with some natives, and her actions during the fight left her with high praise for her zeal.

Godwin, father of a king

Godwin lost a lot from his relationship with Aelfwynn, but in the process gained the hand of Princess Gytha and married her. His son, Harald, would become the last Anglo-Saxon King of England before his death at the Battle of Hastings to William the Conqueror.

In the history books, two sons of King Cnut, Harold Harefoot, and Harthacnut, would lose their lives in mysterious circumstances. A mysterious illness struck down Harold Harefoot, and Harthacnut died of alcohol poisoning during a wedding celebration. From a drama point of view, we could easily see Godwin as the mastermind behind their deaths.

When was the third season of Vikings: Valhalla filmed?

Filming for the third season began in May 2022 and wrapped after five months in October 2022.

The series films entirely in Wicklow, Ireland, and reportedly has a budget between $3 and $5M per episode.

Who are the returning cast member of season 3?

We would expect to see the following cast members return in season 3;

Sam Corlett as Leif Erikson

as Leif Erikson Frida Gustavsson as Freydís Eiríksdóttir

as Freydís Eiríksdóttir Leo Suter as Harald Sigurdsson

as Harald Sigurdsson Bradley Freegard as King Canute

as King Canute Laura Berlin as Queen Emma

as Queen Emma David Oakes as Earl Godwin

as Earl Godwin Søren Pilmark as King Sweyn Forkbeard

as King Sweyn Forkbeard Ruben Lawless as Harald Harefoot

New cast members fans will be excited to see are:

Florian Munteanu as George Maniakes

as George Maniakes Goran Visnjic as Erik the Red, the father of Leif and Freydis

as Erik the Red, the father of Leif and Freydis Set Sjöstrand as Magnus Olafsson

as Magnus Olafsson Christian Vit as The Emir

as The Emir Cosimo Fusco as Cardinal

Netflix will release a Vikings: Valhalla Mobile Game

While we won’t be getting season 3 in 2023, we will be getting more Vikings: Valhalla action in the form of a mobile game that’s coming out later in 2023.

Per a press release, the game will be developed by Tilting Point, and here’s what you can expect:

“In the new strategy game Vikings: Valhalla players will take their place as leaders of fierce Viking clans and build formidable settlements. As their following grows, they will wage war and expand their influence across the continent. It will take strength, cunning and ingenuity to claim a stake through the ever-changing balance of power.

Is the third season the last of Vikings: Valhalla?

While many creative liberties take place in the Vikings: Valhalla, we’re intrigued to see if it’s even possible for the show to wrap up decades worth of events into one final eight-episode season.

From the beginning, the plan has always been three seasons; however, the closer we get to the release of season 3, the more we will find out about the future of Vikings: Valhalla on Netflix.

Showrunner Jeb Stuart has expressed wanting to go beyond season 3, telling DigitalSpy:

“My story carries on past [a third season] and I would love more time to tell the full story. I would love more time to get to the fact that William the Conqueror puts an end to the Viking Age.”

Finally, while most regions of Netflix are streaming all six seasons of the original Vikings series, it’s expected that the UK and US will do so starting in 2024 and 2025 respectively.

Are you looking forward to watching Vikings: Valhalla season 3 on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!