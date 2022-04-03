‘Vikings: Valhalla’ Season 3 to Start Filming in May 2022

Filming on the third season of Netflix’s Vikings: Valhalla is set to kick off in Ireland in the coming months with it currently penciled in to start in May 2022.

If you’re wondering why we’re talking about season 3 when season 2 hasn’t even been released on Netflix yet, allow us to fill in the gaps.

When the show was ordered by Netflix it was bought upfront with 24 episodes. What we only found out later is that those 24 episodes would be split into three seasons. Netflix officially confirmed the three-season order following season 1 landing on the service globally. Season 2 of the show wrapped filming in November 2021.

It’s a little too early to know where season 3 is headed storywise but we do know that Jeb Stuart will continue showrunning duties. We also know Sam Corlett (Leif Eriksson), Frida Gustavsson (Freydis Eriksdotter) and Leo Suter (Harald Sigurdsson) will reprise their roles.

Also in Netflix’s confirmation came the news that filming on the third season would be starting in the “Spring” meaning Spring 2022. We can now confirm that filming is being eyed to start in May 2022. It’s expected to go onto film throughout the entire summer according to the Irish Examiner.

Production will continue at Ashford and Wicklow in Ireland.

The production is now actively seeking out paid extras for the upcoming third season so if you’re in Ireland or want to head to Ireland for the summer, feel free to apply. You can find details on how to apply in the poster below or keep up-to-date via the ValhallaExtras Instagram account.

Wrapping up, if you want to know more about the completed second season head on over to our comprehensive preview for it. It’s going to be a bit of a wait with season 2 expected to arrive on Netflix in 2023.

Are you looking forward to more Vikings: Valhalla? Let us know in the comments.