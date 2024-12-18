‘Vikings: Valhalla’, ‘Mighty Quest’, ‘Slayaway Camp 2’ & ‘Desta: The Memories Between’ Joins List of Netflix Game Departures

Even more Netflix Games have departed Netflix’s mobile library without prior warning. December 2024 has been the first month of removals for Netflix’s mobile game library which had topped 100 titles earlier in 2024. Five games join the seven games we’ve previously mentioned.

Speaking to developers behind the scenes and from public statements made by developers on social media and elsewhere, the decision to remove these games from the Netflix library was a surprise and left many developers blindsided. The reasons why the games are being turned off and removed from Netflix still remain unclear. Netflix has publicly confirmed removals but hasn’t commented on why.

If we were to speculate, most of the games that have departed (with a couple of exceptions like GTA) have featured online components and, we suspect, didn’t have a player base big enough to warrant the ongoing costs of maintaining the said game. It also may not be a coincidence that these removals have been timed to be alongside the release of Squid Game: Unleashed.

As a reminder of the games that have departed Netflix so far in December:

Grand Theft Auto III

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City

Stranger Things: Puzzle Tales

Dominoes Cafe

As we’ve reported in recent days, they have been followed by The Dragon Prince: Xadia (whose development team confirmed in Discord that the game would be discontinued within 24 hours of their message), and yesterday, we got word that Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon and Hextech Mayhem: A League of Legends Story would be similarly shutting down within a day.

So, let’s break down all the sudden additional removals from Netflix Games:

Desta: The Memories Between – Developed by ustwo games (the same team behind Monument Valley), this game was a story-driven, turn-based strategy game that follows Desta as they revisit their memories through dreamlike scenarios.

Dungeon Dwarves – Developed by Hyper Hippo Entertainment, this roleplaying action-adventure game had you exploring dungeons, vanquishing monsters, and collecting goodies. Worth noting the store page is still live for this.

– Developed by Hyper Hippo Entertainment, this roleplaying action-adventure game had you exploring dungeons, vanquishing monsters, and collecting goodies. Worth noting the store page is still live for this. Mighty Quest Rogue Palace – Published and developed by Ubisoft, this game is based on the famous IP and describes itself as an epic dungeon crawler RPG.

– Published and developed by Ubisoft, this game is based on the famous IP and describes itself as an epic dungeon crawler RPG. Slayaway Camp 2 Netflix & Kill – Released in October 2023 to coincide with Halloween, this puzzle strategy game comes from Blue Wizard Games.

– Released in October 2023 to coincide with Halloween, this puzzle strategy game comes from Blue Wizard Games. Vikings: Valhalla – Released in September 2023, Emerald City Games was behind this strategy game based on the hit Netflix series that served as a prequel series to Vikings.

In the case of all these games, they have just upped and vanished from Netflix Games, along with the support documentation for each game, although some store pages remain active and trailers remain live on YouTube. To date, Netflix hasn’t publicly posted about these removals beyond including the initial four outlined above in their New on Netflix newsletter for publications for December.

What do you think about this exodus of Netflix Games? Let us know in the comments down below.