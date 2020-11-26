‘Virgin River’ Season 3 on Netflix: Everything We Know So Far

The wait for Virgin River season 2 felt like an eternity when in reality it came to Netflix just a year after the first. Now eyes turn to season 3 which while not officially renewed, is expected and based on our evidence, is returning. Here’s what we know about Virgin River season 3.

Quick catchup for anyone not familiar with the show. The feel-good series is a cross between an ABC and a Hallmark show complete with a feel-good story, down to earth characters, and excellent acting and writing. The first season of Virgin River dropped on December 6th while the second season has just dropped on November 27th.

Virgin River season 3 renewal status

Official Netflix renewal status: Not officially renewed (Last updated: 26/11/2020)

Netflix hasn’t officially announced or acknowledged (nor has cast or crew) the existence of season 3 just yet although it’s not only expected but reportedly already in production.

The first we heard of season 3 of Virgin River was back in July 2020 when we got a production listing that confirmed that season 3 was not only in development but scheduled to go into production from August 2020 through to December 2020.

Perhaps the biggest evidence so far for not only the existence of season 3 but that filming has actually started was when the two main cast members posted a video to say the new season was “releasing in 7 days”.

The video (if actually filmed 7 days before the S2 release) shows them seemingly on set with each other but perhaps the biggest indication is that they forgot what season is actually releasing. Perhaps we’re spitballing here but based on the production schedule we found above, the series is almost certainly coming back.

You can see Martin and Alex in the video below on set. But wait, what are they on set for? 🧐#virginriverseason3 pic.twitter.com/VxezyCEPM6 — What's on Netflix (@whatonnetflix) November 22, 2020

Still not enough evidence? OK, we’ve also got some evidence that filming has started. Filming for the series has been reported as early as September 2020, though. On September 7th, 2020 a Twitter user by the name of Jen Eggleston stumbled on a production notice at Cleveland Dam. What’s worth noting is that the notice actually lists 2019 on the day-to-day schedule although the actual days match up with 2020 dates.

Who will be in the cast for Virgin River season 3?

Beyond the core cast returning (which hasn’t been confirmed) we’ve already got one new casting for season 3.

The returning cast we’re currently expecting for season 3 includes Martin Henderson, Alexandra Breckenridge, Jenny Cooper, Grayson Maxwell Gurnsey, Benjamin Hollingsworth, and Colin Lawrence.

The first new casting we’ve heard so far is Jasmine Vega to feature as Stella from season 3 onwards. Vega has previous featured in titles such as Netflix’s Chilling Adventures of Sabrina as Lizzie and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow.

Virgin River season 3 casting news! Jasmine Vega who has featured in Chilling Adventures of Sabrina and DC's Legends of Tomorrow will play the role of Stella. #VirginRiver pic.twitter.com/nOPmNSRtlT — What's on Netflix (@whatonnetflix) November 26, 2020

What to expect from Virgin River season 3?

We don’t quite know what we can expect storywise from season 3 just yet but we will update once we’ve binged through all the episodes. Of course, the show itself is based on the Robyn Carr book series which has no shortage of material given its 21 novels strong.

For now, that’s all we have on season 3 of Virgin River but we’ll be updating this throughout the course of the development of the series covering all the new cast members, what we can expect, and everything we know.

Are you looking forward to season 3 of Virgin River on Netflix? Let us know in the comments down below. While you’re waiting check out our other suggestions on what to watch that’s like Virgin River on Netflix.