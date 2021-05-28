‘Virgin River’ Season 3 Rumored for July 2021 Release on Netflix

Fans have been waiting for Virgin River season 3 since season 2 dropped back in late November 2020. Although we did originally expect the new season towards the tail-end of 2021, it may be coming to Netflix as soon as July 2021.

As we’ve covered in our comprehensive preview for season 3 of Virgin River, the show wrapped filming earlier this year thanks to a super early renewal before season 2 even dropped on Netflix. It’s one of the few shows to get such early renewals but likely speaks to its popularity on the service.

Both seasons 1 and 2 of Virgin River have released towards the end of the year with season 1 dropping in December 2019 and season 2 in November 2020 but it sounds like season 3 could be just around the corner.

Will Virgin River season 3 release on July 9th, 2021?

The potential release date leak comes from Netflix France who along with Netflix Portgual often jumps the gun when releasing dates and news.

In the post, it states that season 3 is due to hit Netflix on July 9th, 2021. It was captioned with “tu l’attendais? nous aussi” which translates to “you were waiting for it? Us too”.

Of course, the picture on Instagram was quickly yanked before it went mainstream which suggests that Netflix France was a little too quick at pressing the send button.

If the show is due to return for season 3 in July 2021, we’re expecting news imminently especially since a few fans have already caught wind of the post and saved it as we did.

Other than us (of course) the best place to keep up to date with Virgin River news is via the Virgin River Instagram page which is very active and often answers all the fan questions posted.

Are you looking forward to Virgin River season 3? Let us know in the comments down below.