‘Warrior Nun’ Season 2: Netflix Renewal Status & What to Expect

Comic book adaptations are a dime a dozen in 2020, but it takes something special to stand out amongst the pack, and arguably the first season of Warrior Nun did just that. Season 2 will be on the minds of many but is it happening? How well has the series performed so far? Let’s take a look.

Warrior Nun is a Netflix Original fantasy-drama series, based on the comic book series of the same name by Ben Dunn. Directed by Simon Barry, the production of Warrior Nun is carried out by the same team behind Game of Thrones.

Warrior Nun season 2 Netflix renewal status

Official Netflix Renewal Status: Reportedly renewed but not officially (06/07/2020

We’re still waiting for the official confirmation from Netflix, but we have it under good authority that Warrior Nun has already been renewed for season two.

The writers have also teased they’re already beginning planning plus by most metrics, the show has performed well.

Simon Barry, who serves as the showrunner for Warrior Nuns said the following in an interview:

“When we were finishing Season 1, we had many more avenues to go down story-wise. So we created a folder thinking, hey, if we’re lucky enough to get Season 2, here are some things we could draw from. After seeing the show completed, we regrouped just to talk about ideas.”

In the first last 30 days (July 6th to August 6th, 2020), the series was the third biggest TV show on Netflix in the world. Cursed and Dark Desire took first and second spots respectively.

The series also topped the charts for July globally being the most popular TV show in the world.

In the United States, the series ranked at number 6 and in the United Kingdom, the series ranked fourth. In the US, the series peaked at position number 2 for the first weekend it was available beaten out by Unsolved Mysteries.

Warrior Nun did hit the #1 position in Brazil, the Netherlands, and New Zealand.

What to expect from Warrior Nun season 2

The climactic end to the first season of Warrior Nun left fans drooling for more kick-ass action.

The Order of the Cruciform Sword’s true purpose was revealed, being nothing more than puppets for Adriel against the forces of Heaven. His true identity was revealed by Ava after he touches her. The original knights of the order mistook him for an angel after he successfully killed a Tarask monster that followed him out of from a demonic portal.

Hiding himself away in the tombs of the Vatican, Adriel had hidden the halo inside the original Warrior Nun, and by creating the Order, gave him protection from Heaven.

After escaping his tomb, Adrial seeks to recapture the halo from the Order and proceed with his nefarious plans.

Despite her gusto, Shotgun Mary was overwhelmed by the possessed forces of Adrial, leaving Ava and the other sisters to take on Adrial his small army of Wraith Demons.

The next season will see Ava and the Order bringing the fight to Adriel. With the devil now revealing himself to the world, instead of standing alone, the forces of heaven may descend upon the Vatican and give assistance to the Order.

While outmatched in power, for the time being, Ava’s skill as the Warrior Nun is growing. Given enough time, Ava is likely to be more than a match in combat against Adriel and his demonic powers.

One thing is for certain, the existence of The Order of the Cruciform Sword is built on a lie. So it’s up to Ava and the remaining sisters to bring its new meaning.

There’s also the little issue of Father Vincent’s betrayal, that lead to the demise of Sister Shannon. Suffice to say the girls may commit a cardinal sin if they seek to issue wrathful vengeance upon their former mentor.

Simon Barry also teased some other things we can expect from season 2 in an interview with Looper saying:

“Well, I guess we were holding back so many secrets in a way in season one. The fact that we now have the cat is out of the bag, so to speak, in terms of the mythology of the show. I think it’ll be really exciting to take that journey and unpack what we’ve revealed. The appearance of Adriel, the relationship with Father Vincent, and also as the stakes have changed for Ava and the other sister warriors. For me, it really is building on what we did well in season one — and hopefully doing a better job at season two, if we get it.”

When can we expect season 2 of Warrior Nun on Netflix?

Unfortunately, it could be a long wait for a second season of Warrior Nun to arrive on Netflix.

Filming for season 1 took place between March 11th, 2019, and July 5th, 2019. It then took almost a full year for the series to arrive.

As the series is filmed in Spain, filming may be able to get underway as several titles like Money Heist have been able to return.

If we’re lucky and filming and as long as filming begins in 2020 we can assume the series will arrive in Q3 or Q4 of 2021.

Would you like to see another season of Warrior Nun on Netflix?