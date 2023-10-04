HBO Series ‘Six Feet Under’ Hits Netflix in Multiple Regions in November 2023

After being announced to in the list of HBO shows set to come to Netflix earlier in the year, we’ve learned that all five seasons of Six Feet Under will drop on November 1st, 2023, in select regions, including the United States.

Airing between 2001 and 2005 across five seasons and 63 episodes, Six Feet Under told the story of a dysfunctional L.A. family that runs a funeral business. It’s a dark comedy that comes from Alan Ball, who went on to create True Blood for the cable network in the late 2000s. The show was a big awards magnet for HBO in the early 2000s, picking up 53 nominations at the Emmys alone.

The cast for the series included Peter Krause, Michael C. Hall, Frances Conroy, Lauren Ambrose, Freddy Rodriguez, Mathew St. Patrick, and Jeremy Sisto.

For the first time in Netflix’s streaming history (with the exception of a couple of documentaries), they struck an agreement with HBO and its parent company, Warner Bros. Discovery, in the summer to stream a selection of their series, which have been slowly rolling out since. It’s meant that many regions now have access to the likes of Band of Brothers, Insecure, Ballers, and True Blood.

Multiple regions are expected to receive Six Feet Under as per all the prior HBO series. For the most part, Netflix in Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Argentina) has received most of the new HBO shows, as well as most of Europe (notably excluding the UK on all titles) and some Asian territories.

Will Six Feet Under still be on Max after coming to Netflix?

Yes.

As with all the HBO shows to come to Netflix so far, they’ve been licensed to Netflix on a non-exclusive basis, meaning Max keeps the rights to the show, too. Six Feet Under was one of the launch shows for what was then HBO Max, and it’s not leaving anytime soon.

This is the last HBO show from the initial batch that was announced to be making its way onto Netflix in select regions. Whether more is on the way is currently up in the air. Recently, HBO and Max chief Casey Bloys referred to the licensing to Netflix as an experiment and that it has helped the content perform better on its own platform, which could signal more is on the way.

